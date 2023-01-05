Technical Lead
Starbreeze AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Starbreeze AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about well made technology? Are you obsessed with smart, stable infrastructure? Are you passionate about video games? Then this might be just the job you are looking for! Starbreeze is now looking for a Technical Lead to join our team in Stockholm.
As a Technical Lead you are the main decision maker for all things technical within Starbreeze Nebula, Starbreeze Studios Player Services Platform. Working side-by-side with Starbreeze Nebula's Product Owner and tech team, you will orchestrate the technology used to reach the product's vision and goals. You will identify any potential risks, bottlenecks or dependency issues throughout development and be the point of contact for technical questions from other departments.
Furthermore, the Technical Lead will be a sparring partner in roadmap development and help the team to complete successful sprints.
Job tasks
• Support in the development of Starbreeze Nebula's roadmap
• Be the main decision maker for technical implementation
• Actively participate in programming tasks where needed
• Manage risk mitigation and solutions
• Coordinate with internal or external tech teams integrating Nebula
To be successful in this position you:
• Have significant experience with
• Go and Java
• Cloud infrastructure and AWS instances
• Curl Commands
• Kubernetics Clusters
• Have experience from working with CMS and entitlement systems
• Can view a project on a holistic level and understand conversations on all levels, not only infrastructure and backend
• Feature great interest for backend infrastructure and support tools
• Understand how to mitigate risk and how to manage technology in a growing product
• Have a passion and knowledge of video games and gaming culture
Still reading? Good...because here's the good part of this job ad: We offer you a position at a company where we value teamwork, accountability and creativity. While we evolve we want you to grow with us and to develop as a professional. We also believe in having fun. We have game consoles and arrange after work activities along with annual parties and events.
What more do we offer?
• Competitive salaries with yearly reviews
• Yearly wellness benefit Referral bonuses
• 6 weeks paid vacation per year
• Pension on top of salary, +50% above collective agreement standard
• 90% of your salary will be covered while on Parental leave for up to 6 months
• Relocation support if you move from abroad
• Ideal office location in central Stockholm
• Monthly massage sessions in the office
Sounds good? Then we can't wait to see your CV and look forward to meeting you. We recommend that you apply as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continuously. Send your application with a resumé and cover letter in English. All applications must include a resumé to be considered.
At Starbreeze we value diversity and inclusion. We welcome you as who you are, no matter where you are from or what games you play. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Starbreeze AB
(org.nr 556551-8932), http://www.starbreeze.com/ Arbetsplats
Starbreeze Kontakt
Oscar Gravestam oscar.gravestam@starbreeze.com Jobbnummer
7318137