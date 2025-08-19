Technical Lead
Tata Technologies Nordics AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-08-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tata Technologies Nordics AB i Göteborg
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Lead Engineer - Tyres to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
The role
You will work with the Tyres, Wheels, and Mobility Team, a diverse group collaborating to create top solutions.
Responsibilities
Lead technical development of tyres, winter tyre kits for aftermarket and production projects.
Collaborate and work closely with CFT such as Project Team, Suppliers, vehicle dynamics, NVH, Vehicle Energy Efficiency, Testing, purchasing, aftermarket, service and production etc.
Build and maintain a network of expertise across the company.
Create and execute detailed plan to adhere to milestones
Create and Maintain documentation as per NPDS stages for Tyre Wheel KIT matrix for project
Own the project for Time, Cost and Quality and Report status to various management levels.
Resolve the challenges and mitigate the risks proactively
Drive suppliers to meet the performance, quality, cost and project timeline targets requirement and documentation
Plan and Secure material and facilities for builds, validations and tests for adhering project timelines
Plan, Attend and Support agile ceremonies, project reviews, CFT Meetings.
Knowledge / Experience
Bachelor Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
8-12 years' work experience with Tyre design development for passenger vehicles
Experience NPD from concept phase development and industrialization phase development in automotive industry
Knowledge of product development stages, DRs, PPAPs, Technical Logical Delivery Plan
Documentation for component and system (DFMEA, Design reviews, DPR & ESOW, DV PV, etc)
Project management - Milestone deliveries, Cost Management for components in ownership, PPAP as per milestones
Knowledge of Passenger Vehicle Tyre Wheels Aftermarket:
Tyre design and development for Winter, aftermarket specific performance
Durability and Endurance requirement
Vehicle Dynamics, NVH Tuning parameters and Tuning Process
Material Science, compound understanding
Failure Analysis and Resolution Techniques
BOM Management EBOM and Material BOM with Team Center/KDP experience
In return for bringing your expertise to our business we offer a competitive salary along with excellent benefits including:
Private Health Insurance
Parental Leave
Continued Training (through our internal portal and external resources)
Sick Leave
Flexible Working Hours (Flex Time)
Pension Scheme
Employee Referral Scheme
25 Days of Holiday plus Bank Holidays
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
Tata Technologies would like to thank all applicants for their interest, each application will be reviewed against the set criteria for the role. We would like to advise that only candidates under consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 working days following the closing date it will mean that unfortunately your application has not been successful. We will however retain your details for any suitable future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-18
E-post: emelie.mansson@tatatechnologies.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Technical Lead - Tyres". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tata Technologies Nordics AB
(org.nr 556798-1286), http://www.tatatechnologies.com
Gustaf Larsons Väg 15 (visa karta
)
418 78 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9464139