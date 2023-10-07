Technical IT: System Configuration - Senior Engineer (Level 3)
2023-10-07
We are now looking for a Technical IT: System Configuration - Senior Engineer (Level 3) in Ludvika.
Description:
You will be part of a team of talented engineers, tasked with deploying and securing the next generation of control systems within HVDC Service.
In this role you will work with system-, network-, and cybersecurity implementations in HVDC upgrade projects. You will build complete
infrastructure of networks and systems to support HVDC operations worldwide. Hardware/Software Configuration includes the analysis, recommendation, introduction and support of various hardware/software configurations,analyses of projected business requirements and related costs versus benefits. Develop, maintain, control, audit, analyse and manage a variety of information systems. Formulate and define system scope and objectives, devise strategies, develop or modify procedures, and resolve complex problems and related issues.
Independently perform various engineering duties requiring the exercise of judgment and application of standard engineering principles and practices, towards set goals. Plan, conduct or coordinate a range of complex engineering activities encompassing one or more engineering disciplines. Conduct or coordinate complex analyses, advanced technical studies and develop recommendations based on sound engineering practices and business considerations as well as potentially legal and other agency requirements.
Minimum requirements of education and experience:
• Minimum six (6) years of work experience within the relevant field and a bachelor or master's degree, or
• Another technical degree with more than 15 years of work experience within relevant field.
• Working command of the English language.
• Worked with hyper converged infrastructure and is well familiar with VMware, vCenter and vxRail and similar systems.
• Well familiar with configuration of network equipment (firewalls, switches, virtual switches, GPS clocks etc.) and redundant network designs and protocols.
• Experience with Microsoft client- and server operating systems from legacy to current generations.
• Experience with databases and high-availability solutions.
• General understanding of security fundamentals and are familiar with global standards as NIST 800, IEC 64443, NERC CIP and ISO 27001.
Previous experience from critical infrastructure is a major plus.
