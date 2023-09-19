Technical IT: System Configuration - Engineer
We are now looking for a Technical IT: System Configuration - Engineer (Level 2) in Ludvika.
Description:
Hardware/Software Configuration includes the analysis, recommendation, introduction and support of various hardware/software configurations, analyses of projected business requirements and related costs versus benefits. Develop, maintain, control, audit, analyse and manage a variety of information systems. Formulate and define system scope and objectives, devise strategies, develop or modify procedures, and resolve complex problems and related issues.
Under general guidance of supervisor or more experienced engineer, perform various engineering duties requiring the exercise of judgment and application of standard engineering principles and practices. Pursue initiatives to improve effectiveness of the group and increase customer satisfaction or full fill legal or other agency requirements.
Minimum requirements of education and experience:
• 2-6 years of work experience within the relevant field and a bachelor or master's degree, or
• Another technical degree with 10-15 years of work experience within relevant field.
• Working command of the English language.
Knowing Swedish or other Scandinavian languages is meritorious.
Experience or strong interest in digital technology, signal processing and control system design is seen as an advantage.
