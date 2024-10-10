Technical Integration Lead
2024-10-10
The Technical Integration Lead is a vital role at Logitech. This role involves maintaining an in-depth understanding of Logitech's enterprise video solutions and the platforms they are commonly used with. The lead collaborates with the Ops Enablement team to assist in the creation of both internal and external technical support content.
Primary Job Responsibilities:
Maintain an advanced understanding of the technical details of all Logitech's enterprise video solutions.
Maintain an advanced level of knowledge of platforms commonly used with Logitech products.
Work with the Ops Enablement team to promptly identify, reproduce, and resolve technical issues.
Assist other department members in creating practical demonstrations of proposed solutions and demonstrating them to other team members.
Collaborate with the engineering and product groups to evaluate products pre-launch and work with the training team to develop training for the technical support team.
Develop training documentation, e-learning modules, and videos for video conferencing hardware, software, and other peripherals.
Deliver training on new products and features.
Work with team admins to refine training materials to address necessary improvements.
Work with team admins to develop and maintain a robust internal knowledge base.
Develop and manage project timelines to ensure deadlines are achieved.
Working with subject matter experts, conducting learning needs assessments, identifying learning solutions, and establishing learning objectives.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-09
