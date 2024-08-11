Technical Inspection Engineer
2024-08-11
HS Nordic Solutions AB is seeking a skilled Technical Inspection Engineer to join our dynamic team in Gothenburg!
Job Description
As a Technical Inspection Engineer at HS Nordic Solutions AB, you will be responsible for the following:
Conducting technical inspections and assessments of pressurized equipment during fabrication, commissioning, and service.
Ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations for pressurized equipment.
Assisting our material engineers in in-situ metallography and failure assessments.
Preparing detailed inspection reports and documentation.
Collaborating with other engineering teams to develop and implement inspection protocols.
Providing recommendations for corrective actions and improvements.
Ensuring the quality and safety of all inspected items.
Requirements
A degree in material, chemical, or mechanical engineering.
Minimum 5 years of experience in technical inspection or a related role.
Experience with static and rotating equipment inspection within the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries.
Experience with work during annual overhauls and rotational work is merited.
Availability and willingness to travel 70-100 days a year within Sweden and abroad at short notice.
Knowledge about material damage mechanisms, metallography, and NDT (non-destructive testing) is merited, but no certification is required.
Knowledge about design and verification software is merited.
Strong knowledge of industry standards and regulations, especially related to pressurized equipment.
Knowledge of Swedish is merited.
The ability to write and communicate in English is a must.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
Good communication skills, both written and verbal.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Relevant certifications (preferred but not required).
Location
The office is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Type of Employment
This is a permanent, full-time position.
Salary and Benefits
Salary is negotiable based on experience and qualifications.
Benefits include health insurance, retirement plans, and other standard company benefits defined by the applicable collective agreements.
Application Process
Interested candidates should send their applications to hamid@hsns.se
If you have any questions, please send an email to hamid@hsns.se
Deadline
Applications are due by 30 August 2024. Applications will be reviewed continuously.
Start Date
The start date for this position is 1 October 2024 or earlier.
Additional Information
HS Nordic Solutions AB offers a collaborative and innovative work environment with opportunities for career advancement.
Important Note
Due to the complexity of obtaining a work permit for applicants outside of Sweden, the position is open to applicants eligible to work and reside in Sweden at the time of application.
Company Information
HS Nordic Solutions AB (HSNS) was established 6 years ago and is active in inspection and material engineering. Today, HSNS has 4 employees with material and design expertise. HSNS mainly provides services to customers in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries. HSNS is a member of the branch organization "teknikföretagen" and has adopted the applicable collective agreement. The salaries and benefits comply with the applicable collective agreements.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31
E-post: hamid@hsns.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Technical Inspection Engineer". Omfattning
HS Nordic Solutions AB
(org.nr 559204-4514) Kontakt
Managing director
Hamidreza Soleimanpour hamid@hsns.se 0762620912 Jobbnummer
8833111