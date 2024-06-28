Technical Information Security Officer
Öhrlings Pricewaterhousecoopers AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-06-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Öhrlings Pricewaterhousecoopers AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
, Västerås
, Fagersta
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
Are you our new colleague in the Security Team?
The Security team at PwC is searching for a talented cybersecurity and technology professional to serve as a Technical Security Officer (TISO). Are you passionate about cyber or information security and are looking to advance your career? Read below to understand how you can influence our information security strategy and contribute to a sustainable and secure business environment.
Operating on a local, regional and global scale, Network Information Security (NIS) is responsible for the definition of our security strategy to hands on execution of our global Cyber Readiness Program, moving from predominantly local to centralized services. The local component supports this local, regional, and global operation.
As part of the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) team in PwC Sweden, you'll work as part of a team of problem solvers, helping to solve complex business problems. PwC Professional skills and responsibilities for this role include but are not limited to:
Your Main Tasks
- Advisory - As a TISO within the CISO team, you will be responsible for advising on security solutions to local technology challenges, setting IT security standards and providing local requirements to our global security organization.
- Collaboration - You support technology and product teams in integrating security-related requirements into their products and ensuring that they comply with security requirements. Your daily tasks also include supporting the implementation of global security programs and the dissemination of security concepts and methods such as Application security.
- Mission Driven - Our mission is to identify, control and reduce the attack surface to make PwC resilient against cyber attacks. To do this, we work closely with our IT and product teams to ensure that IT security requirements are implemented and to integrate security into their daily work from the start.
- Continuous Improvement - You identify and establish security requirements and standards to unlock the use of existing service offerings and identify opportunities to improve the level of protection, pragmatically.
Qualifications for the position
- You have a thorough understanding and hands-on experience in at least three of the following security areas: Cloud Security, Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Secure Software Development, Identity & Access Management and Data Security.
- You are capable of evaluating the architectural design of IT systems from a security perspective and can answer technical questions about security solutions.
- You can translate specific security requirements and risks into a business context and act as a technical expert.
- You are fluent in spoken and written English
We would prefer if you:
- are also fluent in spoken and written Swedish
- have special interest in emerging technologies and threats.
- are able to identify and prioritize problems and make quick and informed decisions.
Application
Welcome with your application to us. We will review applications continuously, and the position may be filled earlier than the application deadline.
Please attach the following documents to your application:
- CV
- Cover letter
Recruitment Process
We believe in the strength of having a recruitment process that applies to everyone. As part of the selection, we use psychometric tests to ensure an objective, unbiased, and fair selection. The tests are the first step in our selection process. You will receive a link to these tests after we have received your application.
We value the personal meeting to understand the value you can bring to PwC and what we can offer you. The interview process usually consists of multiple stages and various types of interviews. When meeting with HR, you will have a competency-based interview where we examine the personality test you completed before the interview. During the interview with the business, you will have the opportunity to meet with the relevant team to discuss the role. We call for interviews continuously, and we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
For questions regarding the position please contact the hiring manager at:fred.lamartin@pwc.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact the responsible recruiter at: hasse.karlberg@pwc.com
.
We welcome all applications regardless of gender or gender identity, age, cultural and social background, ethnic origin, mental and physical abilities or sexual orientation.
PwC Sweden is the market leader within auditing and advisory services with more than 3,000 employees across Sweden - we are where you are! Our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems and our values permeate everything we do.
We are proactive advisors who are driven by understanding you and our other 24,000 clients' real needs and finding solutions to complex business challenges - no matter what phase your business is in. What makes us unique is that we combine the latest technology with collaboration between our specialists. We are a community of solvers who stay with you all the way!
PwC Sweden is an independent legal entity that is part of the global PwC network with 364,000 employees in 151 countries. This allows us to share knowledge and experiences globally and deliver relevant solutions together that create trust and long-term sustainable value for our clients as well as society at large. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB
(org.nr 556029-6740), https://www.pwc.se/ Arbetsplats
PwC Sverige Jobbnummer
8776366