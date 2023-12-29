Payroll and HR Coordinator to Samsung
2023-12-29
We are currently seeking a Payroll and HR Coordinator situated at Samsung's Kista office. In this role, you will be an integral part of the HR team, closely collaborating with the SSC to deliver payroll services to all Nordic countries.
Your responsibilities encompass planning and coordinating payroll activities across SENA, ensuring high-quality payroll processes, and fostering effective cooperation with our shared service center (SSC) and payroll providers across the Nordics.
As the Payroll & HR Coordinator, your main tasks include running monthly payroll processes, delivering payroll data to the SSC & Outsourced payroll, and providing support to the HR department with a diverse range of tasks within the HR area. Additionally, you will actively engage in various payroll and HR projects such as salary reviews, promotions, and performance evaluations throughout the year, complementing the routine monthly payroll process.
Job scope and key deliverables
• Payroll, insurance and pension administration for all Nordic countries
• Upload salaries into internal HR system monthly
• Update HR system Master Data
• Supporting HR department with related reports and statistics
• HR Helpdesk support & Administration
• Support with Employer Branding initiative implementation and Graduate program administration
Most relevant experience, qualifications, education and training
• Minimum of 2-5 years of experience in nordic payroll (not only swedish payroll) from an international/nordic company.
• Experience in handling insurances and pensions.
• General system skilled. Excellent MS Office skills, in particular Excel.
• Fluent in Swedish as well as English.
Main competences required
• Supporting and Co-operating
• Analysing and Interpreting
• Adapting and Coping
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
The assignment is full-time, ASAP - until further notice.
