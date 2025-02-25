Technical Field Engineer Global Installation & Service
Technical Field Engineer - Global Installation & Service
Are you ready to join a company that is revolutionizing the food industry?
At Food Radar, we've developed a unique solution that uses microwave technology to detect low-density contaminants, such as soft and hard plastics, rubber, wood, fruit stones, and more, in pumpable foods. Our innovative approach provides a reliable alternative to traditional methods like X-ray, metal detection, and vision systems, addressing their limitations and offering greater precision in contamination detection.
With rapid growth and a clear vision for the future, we are committed to meeting the rising demand for safer food. Our mission is to help ensure that every bite of food is both safe and enjoyable for consumers worldwide.
Your duties and tasks
In the role of Technical Field Engineer, you will work closely with the sales team from an early stage to identify the best installation points and operating conditions for our technology. You will actively engage in technical discussions with customers, ensuring that each solution is tailored to their specific needs. Your work will involve global travel for the start-up, optimization, and ongoing support of our systems, while collaborating with colleagues across various functions. As part of our commitment to customer success, you will also provide service, maintenance, and training to existing customers. Be prepared for frequent travel (approximately 50-75 days per year).
Key Qualifications
Degree or equivalent experience in a relevant field
Hands-on experience with technology-intensive products, ideally in the process or food industry
Proven track record in technical support, installations outside the Nordic region, or working with diverse cultures
Experience installing complex process industry equipment, with knowledge of pumping flows and flow rate calculations
Proficient in technical documentation and CAD 3D drawings. In addition, you are flexible and solution-oriented, with extensive expertise in areas such as electronics, automation, technology and mechanics, as well as networking
Fluent in English both spoken and written, Italian is a plus.
What does Joakim Nilsson, CTO, have to say about the company?
"This is an absolutely wonderful workplace with very nice colleagues who all care about each other and work towards common goals. The work at Food Radar is varied as we are still only 7 people, so everyone is involved in all parts of the work.
It is exciting to develop our product together with our customers and challenge it to the limit on a daily basis to see how far we can get with a completely new type of technology within detection systems.
No one else in the world currently does what we do and it's incredibly exciting and I get to do it with a bunch of driven colleagues who all have great drive and work for each other."
Vad har Alex Hately, Tech Services, att säga om tjänsten och företaget?
"My background is in scientific research, and I am from the UK. I moved to Sweden and was looking for a job that was different to Lab-based work and with more hands-on experience and more client facing. Food Radar's company profile seemed to be exactly what I was looking for - a new area for me to expand in, a company with a truly global footprint and a company that would give the opportunity to grow.
I enjoy working here as it is fast-paced and exciting. We are developing and selling a unique piece of equipment globally, and this offers the opportunity to contribute in a wide range of areas. In addition, the team atmosphere is also infectious. We have a variety of different people, of different backgrounds.
Collaboration is encouraged, open discussions about tasks and issues is welcomed, and this leads to quicker problem solving and a true team atmosphere."
Your profile
We are looking for a proactive individual who thrives on tackling challenges head-on and coming up with practical solutions. With a strong drive to succeed and contribute to the team, you will stay determined and keep working hard even in difficult situations. As a true team player with a hands-on approach, you will commit to our continuous success. We value humble individuals with high integrity. You should also be confident in social settings.
Contact and application
In this recruitment we are working with recruitment consultant Josefine Petersson, 0702-501429, and Malou Magnusson 0707-588745 at Intenso Teknikrekrytering.
