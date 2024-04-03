Technical Discipline Lead
2024-04-03
Job Description
Ramboll has launched a new strategy for 2022-2025 - "The Partner for Sustainable Change" - As a part of our strategy we are now looking for individuals who want to be part of this journey and work towards a more sustainable future.
Do you want to be part of making a difference in a world in great need of change and, at the same time, continue developing within the area where you excel? Then you are likely the person we are looking for. We welcome you to a collaborative environment where innovation, technology, and sustainable societies are our common focus. You will have the support of committed colleagues with extensive experience spanning various technology areas. You are driven to work closely with colleagues in your own and other technology areas, contributing both experience and expertise.
We are interested in connecting with individuals ready for new challenges and who are interested in learning more about us at Ramboll. For this role, we believe you have at least five (5) years of experience in design with good knowledge of Civil 3D. You are interested in leading and inspiring others and want to further develop together with our wonderful and knowledgeable team in road, street, and land projects in Sweden.
You will belong to the Highways & Infrastructure division and your local unit
As our new Technical Discipline Lead, you will technically lead design projects of various sizes, both single and multidisciplinary. We work on projects with state, municipal, or private clients, collaborating closely nationally and internationally. One day you may be leading a project in Sundsvall or Gothenburg, and the next day you could be working on a project in Stockholm, England, or Denmark.
We place great importance on your personality and social skills. You should be communicative and collaborative. Additionally, we envision that you have good expertise in land and street design.
Your main responsibilities include:
Coordinating and leading designers in the technology area of road, street, and land design.
Managing the finances, scheduling, and resources for projects within the technology area.
Contributing to technical codes in TB and MF for the technology area.
Developing the unit's work through collaboration with colleagues both nationally and internationally.
To thrive and succeed in this role, we believe the following applies to you:
Good knowledge of regulations within road and street design with experience as a road, street, or land designer.
University education in civil engineering or a related field.
Interest in networking and building relationships, both internally and externally.
Strong communication skills in spoken and written Swedish and English.
We consider it particularly advantageous if you have specialist competence in Civil 3D.
Strong interest in working with our international colleagues.
Welcome to Ramboll Transport and Ramboll Sweden!
Ramboll is one of the leading international engineering and architecture consultants in Sweden, with 30 offices and a total of 1800 experts working interdisciplinary on large and small projects. Globally, we have 18,000 employees and are present in 35 countries. We combine local insight and experience with a global knowledge base to create sustainable societies and drive positive change for our clients. We call it Bright Ideas. Sustainable change.
In transportation, we develop, among other things: urban green structures for a better urban climate and conducive conditions for community, health, and safety. We create sustainable transport solutions where economic growth and long-term societal benefits go hand in hand with people's need for freedom and proximity.
As The Partner for Sustainable Change, we help our clients achieve their goals and navigate the transition to a more sustainable future.
Let us know more about you!
We know that some applicants only apply if they meet all conditions. Passion and potential, however, can often compensate for a perfect CV, and at Ramboll, you will receive help and support to grow. If you identify with this role but do not meet all the criteria, we would like you to submit your application anyway. You may be the perfect choice for this position or another role in our team.
We gratefully receive your CV or a few lines about yourself as a first step and look forward to learning more about you if you have the profile we are looking for. We look forward to hearing from you!
Equal opportunities for everyone
To create societies and cities where both people and nature can thrive, different experiences and perspectives need to be represented with us - it is our differences that constantly make Ramboll and our employees evolve! We welcome applications regardless of age, gender identity, cultural perspectives, life situation, or worldview. We value an inclusive work environment and culture and strive to ensure that our workplaces are accessible to all employees, regardless of their needs. We listen and learn from each other and ensure that there is a balance between work and leisure. Så ansöker du
