Technical Developer

Smart Eye is leading the global market for Driver Monitoring Systems, which will soon be a standard component in every car. Monitoring the driver behavior is safety critical both for normal driving as well as for autonomous driving. We are looking for a number of new Technical Developers who want to join our team of highly skilled and passionate engineers.
COME JOIN US - We are looking for a number of experienced developers!
We provide a high tech working environment in an exciting and expanding business and depending on your skills and interest you can work within a wide range of fields.
You will have great opportunities to personal development, challenges and great fun. You will work with highly talented people and join our spirit of an open, inclusive and creative culture. We believe in true teamwork where everyone is important. You find us in modern premises at Järntorget, in the city-center of Gothenburg, with great access by bus, bike, tram, boat, and car. And on top of that: the most tasteful coffee in Gothenburg!
Work description
You will be part of a software team in our project or product organization. The project teams are working closely with our customers to ensure the software fulfills their needs and expectations and successfully go into serial production, whereas our product teams are responsible for algorithm development in key areas such as head- and eye-tracking, attentiveness and drowsiness, face identification and interior sensing.
We are building safety features in novel technology that will significantly improve road safety and will transform our transportation experiences. Safety features such as determining people's seating locations in a vehicle, if they are wearing seat belts, and detection of left-behind children, as well as features that enhance comfort, wellness, and entertainment by detecting occupants' emotions and gestures.
Development activities range from early-stage prototyping to porting and deployment to a wide set of automotive embedded platforms.
We solve these challenging problems utilizing state-of-the-art algorithms in the fields of image processing, the latest machine learning techniques / AI, mathematics and accelerated computing.
The work includes developing new features and applications, embedding and optimizing the software for specific target platforms and environments, testing and verification for specific vehicle programs as well as working with our customers to create the best possible user experience.
You will have an active impact of the processes and projects and will work in close cooperation with the other talented team members. Your contribution to how we can meet our customers needs with tomorrow's technology will be of crucial importance.
Reporting to: Group Manager in Automotive Solutions' Development
Location: Smart Eye AB, Headquarters (Gothenburg)
Must-have-skills:
- University degree within Engineering context preferably Computer Science, Software Engineering or similar.
- 2+ years of software development experience, preferably within embedded systems.
- 1+ year of work experience in C++ and/or Python development.
- Strong communication and team collaboration skills.
Good-to-have-skills:
- Experience in one or more fields of image processing, graphics programming, real time operating systems such as QNX, Integrity or Autosar.
-
Experience with optimizing Deep Learning model architectures and inference runtimes (ex. Tensorflow, Tensorflow Lite, PyTorch).
-
Experience with CI/CD (Continuous Integration and Deployment).
-
Experience with end-to-end development (design, planning, evaluation, deployment) of a machine learning based system.
-
Experience with SoCs, embedded tool chains and cross-compiling.
-
Experience with developing Automotive applications.
-
Experience of developing software for products related to functional safety and ISO-26262 is a merit.
Who are you?
We welcome all types of personalities and believe in a true mix of people to create a dynamic work environment.
- You're able to work independently in an environment that changes rapidly.
- Exhibit a positive, enthusiastic, open, entrepreneurial attitude and a willingness to work closely with customers or other teams within Smart Eye.
- Possess strong analytical, creative skills with a strong interest in new technologies.
- Communication skills with fluency in both Swedish and English. Other languages are a merit.
Since we are working on a global market there might be opportunities to travel and meet with customers.
Interviews are held on a continuous basis, so we highly recommend that you submit your application at your earliest convenience. Welcome with your application.
Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. Together with our subsidiaries Affectiva and iMotions, we are bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future.
Today, our technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles, leading the way towards human-centric mobility through Driver Monitoring Systems and Interior Sensing solutions. Our Research Instruments offer unparalleled insights into automotive, aviation, assistive technology, behavioral science and many more fields.
Our subsidiary Affectiva is humanizing technology by pioneering Emotion AI, helping companies gain a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with their content, products and services, in automotive, media & entertainment, market research and beyond.
Our subsidiary iMotions provides the world's leading biosensor software platform, that synchronizes data streams in real time from multiple sensors.
Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Japan, Singapore and China. A publicly traded company since 2016, our customers include NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Geely, Harvard University, over 1,300 research organizations around the world, 70% of the world's largest advertisers and 28% of the Fortune Global 500 companies.
Visit www.smarteye.ai
