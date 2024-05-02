Technical Cost Controller
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-05-02
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
The Parts and Service organisation within Scania CV is responsible for the aftermarket business and our mission is to develop the parts and service business with a long-term global perspective to secure the objectives for sales, volumes, and profitability.
The central contracted Services team is responsible for providing risk mitigation tool (repair contracts) for the powertrain which is implemented in 37 markets around the world. With gained experience and changing demands we have an exciting time of transformation ahead of us. One of the focus areas in the transformation towards a best in class in service portfolio management, is improving our cost control.
This job suits you who wants a key role in our transformation!
Your tasks
The focus for a Technical Cost Controller is to make sure the correct claim cost is paid on our central powertrain contracts. You will work cross functional and have close collaboration with the Scania business units and workshops, as well as internal stakeholders as warranty department and R&D.
A few examples of working tasks for a Technical Cost Controller are:
• Assess claims from workshops
• Training and communication with workshops and business units * Develop and maintain methods and processes for EPC cost control
• Be part of the development of supporting tools and systems for cost control
• Analysis of repair data and report deviations (part failure, workshop trends etc)
• Collaborate with internal departments, such as warranties and technical department
Your profile
As a person you are curious and have a deep technical interest, you are open minded and a team player. You have previously worked with service related and administrative tasks.
• Excellent technical vehicle knowledge, (e.g. technician or service advisor)
• Experience in working independently and under pressure
• Good communication skills and in building relations * Analytical skills to evaluate our business performance and look for ways to improve
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written, other languages are meriting
• Good computer knowledge since a various systems are used in daily work
• High school education
Further information and application If you have specific questions regarding the position, please contact Cecilia Karlsson, Head of Extended Product Coverage, Cecilia.karlsson@scania.com
Please apply as soon as possible, but no later than May 16, 2024. Applications might be handled throughout the whole application period.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Kindly notice that a background check might be conducted for the position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8654219