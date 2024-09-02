Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje

2024-09-02



The central contracted Services team is responsible for providing risk mitigation tool (repair contracts) for the powertrain which is implemented in 37 markets around the world. With gained experience and changing demands we have an exciting time of transformation ahead of us. One of the focus areas in the transformation towards a best in class in service portfolio management, is improving our cost control.This job suits you who wants a key role in our transformation!Your tasksThe focus for a Technical Cost Controller is to make sure the correct claim cost is paid on our central powertrain contracts. You will work cross functional and have close collaboration with the Scania business units and workshops, as well as internal stakeholders as warranty department and R& A few examples of working tasks for a Technical Cost Controller are:

* Assess claims from workshops

* Training and communication with workshops and business units

* Develop and maintain methods and processes for EPC cost control

* Be part of the development of supporting tools and systems for cost control

* Analysis of repair data and report deviations (part failure, workshop trends etc)

* Collaborate with internal departments, such as warranties and technical department



Your profile

You must have experience working in a workshop - mechanic, service advisor, or workshop manager - or have worked as a cost controller handling claims within the operations.

As a person you are curious and have a deep technical interest, you are open minded and a team player. You also have:

* Excellent technical vehicle knowledge, (e.g. technician or service advisor)

* Experience in working independently and under pressure

* Good communication skills and in building relations

* Analytical skills to evaluate our business performance and look for ways to improve

* Fluent in English, both spoken and written, other languages are meriting

* Good computer knowledge since a various systems are used in daily work

* High school education

Further information and application