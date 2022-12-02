Technical Consultant
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Seize this opportunity to take on a highly visible position in a global organization. As a Technical Consultant at Power Consulting, a department within Hitachi Energy working with both internal and external clients in the energy sector, you'll be part of a renowned global team of power system and energy consultants. In the role, you will have the opportunity to contribute to the green transition and create a more sustainable energy future for all. So, if you want to take the next step in your career, and contribute to develop a stronger, smarter, and greener energy system - Join us now, we are ready for you!
Your responsibilities
In this exciting role, you will get the opportunity to take part in major assignments related to the green energy transition together with our consultants and experts from local as well as international Power Consulting offices.
The assignments are typically within the area of renewable energy, green hydrogen and power systems with tasks focusing on power system analysis (power system modelling and simulation, power quality analysis, etc.).
Cooperation and work in teams with leading specialists together with Hitachi Energy well-defined career path ensures exciting and motivating career with fast development along own interests and personality traits.
You will be living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a Master's degree in electrical engineering, electrical power systems or similar. Experienced professionals or fresh out of university - we are interested in all kinds of people.
You have a great interest and preferably a couple of years of experience in the consulting and energy sector.
Knowledge in power systems analysis, and in software simulation tools such as PSS/E, PSCAD and/or DIgSILENT Power Factory.
Programming skill in Python, C++, etc. is a merit.
You have an analytical mindset, you are independent, self-going and take your own initiatives to solve problems.
As a person, you are collaborative and communicative.
It is necessary to be fluent in Swedish and English.
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even if you don't meet all the requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Welcome to apply before 31st of January! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Joachim Andersson, joachim.x.andersson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner, Johanna Laiv, Johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.
