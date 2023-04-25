Technical Communicator, English native
At Semcon we believe that product information plays a significant role in utilizing the full potential of technology and creating great user experiences. To ensure this, we continuously work with creating information that is easy to understand for the end user. Do you have a great interest in language, information, and technology? Then this might be the job for you!
The role
We are looking for new employees to join our User Information-team!
As a technical communicator in the UI team, you will get the chance to work with innovative technology and products in a fast-paced environment. Together with your team, you will produce information for different target groups and different digital channels. To be able to do this you need to understand the products, which is why a big part of your job is investigating the products. This can be done through digital research, talking to the engineers on site, or even testing the product. Your job is to retrieve the information from R&D and the engineers and transform it into user-friendly digital information for the end users. The team is in the process of developing the next step within digital information and you will be part of the implementation!
Who are we looking for?
Must haves:
• Fluent, preferably native, British English.
• Ability to write English content to a very high standard.
• Ability to write technical/automotive information in a non-technical, user-friendly way.
• Ability to work equally well independently and as part of a team.
• Ability to put yourself in the mindset of different types of users.
• Ability to plan own workload across multiple projects to meet all deadlines.
Good to have:
• In-depth knowledge of British English grammar and language use
• Swedish language skills
• Knowledge of cars/electric cars
• Consumer Experience & User Experience
• Data analytics
• Search Engine Optimisation
Who are we?
At Semcon, we put people first. The reason is simple: the one who best understands the end user's needs and behaviors will develop technology that creates the most benefit for users, customers, our colleagues, and our planet.
At Semcon we have great opportunities to develop with our colleagues. Product information is one of our two business areas and having 800 employees internationally, there are always colleagues to share experiences with.
