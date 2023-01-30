Technical Buyer for future assignments
2023-01-30
We, Adecco are always looking for experienced Technical buyers for future contractor assignments. As a consultant and employee at Adecco, you gain competitive experience at the same time as you get the opportunity of continuous development within your area of expertise. In addition, you get the chance to continue to build your professional network of valuable contacts!
The assignment
As Technical Buyer you may work with one or several commodities within the field of technical components. Additionally, you will work with global buyers and you will be responsible to secure running projects and day to day business.
Common daily tasks and area of responsibilities:
• Act as main contact for commercial issues towards the supplier 's base for running production
• Lead price negotiations, during program phase as well as running production changes
• Support commercial negotiations with the objective to reduce cost and price for the area
• Negotiate commercial and time consequences at suppliers connected to design changes in projects incl. establish agreements
• Participate in cross functional teams within Engineering, Quality and Manufacturing
• Drive improvement activities within purchasing and with suppliers continuous
• Carry out market test analysis and benchmarking studies Competence
• Administration work involves transactions, updating price files, reporting of performance
Qualifications:
• Economical alt. Technical education at University or likewise
• A minimum of 2 years ' work experience in technical Purchasing
• Developed negotiation skills
• Fluency in business English is required, oral and written, second language preferred
• Strong computer skills (MS Office, ERP)
• Excellent communication- and peoples ' skills
• Able to plan and drive your own work and deliver result in time
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
About the recruitment process
Adecco are continuously sourcing for new colleagues with Buyer expertise and thereby our recruitment processes are ongoing processes where we 're matching your profile against the qualifications of each assignment.
We will contact you when we have a good fit between you and an assignment, and you are also welcome to apply for other specific job openings that are advertised on our website.
About Adecco
Adecco is one of the world 's largest recruitment and staffing agency and our most important asset is our qualified employees. At Adecco and in your assignment, you as a consultant will be appreciated for your skills that make a difference!
Your everyday life will be varied with access to many new industries, systems, and environments. Your experiences and skills will develop as well as your social and professional network. Adecco can offer you the opportunity of interesting assignments at attractive companies, and positions that may never enter the open labor market!
Our clients are of different sizes and operates in several different industries in Gothenburg, Kungsbacka and Borås and the surrounding areas. The scope of the assignment is mostly full-time or part-time, during office hours.
As a consultant, you are employed by Adecco Sweden. And it is not uncommon that your assignment leads to a permanent job offer from the client company you are working with.
Contact details:
If you have any technical issue with the application process, please contact info@adecco.se
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Sima Bahho at sima.bahho@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
Keywords
Buyer, Technical Purchasing, Purchaser, Inköpare, inköp, Gothenburg, Göteborg, Borås, Kungsbacka, Västra Götaland, Adecco Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-08
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-40186". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Jobbnummer
7390599