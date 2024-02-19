Marketing Coordinator to Munters Group
2024-02-19
About the role
We are now looking for a marketing coordinator to strengthen our EMEA marketing team. You will actively manage Munter's digital channels, including activation of web and social media marketing, as well as e-mailings and marketing automation campaigns for the region.
Key responsibilities:
Coordinate publishing plan and take responsibility for publishing on our website munters.com, for the region.
Set-up and manage digital marketing campaigns, such as digital advertising in social media.
Produce and publish content for digital channels such as web and social media, including writing texts, formatting images, and/or basic editing of videos.
Help manage webinars and/or digital event platforms
Participate in event and exhibition projects - from planning to execution and follow-up
In addition, you will take part in the analysis of web traffic and digital campaigns, in order to propose modifications of on-going campaigns based on the analysis.
You will belong to the Stockholm Kista office and report to the Marketing Manager EMEA.
About you
We believe that you have a about 1-3 years of experience of coordinating marketing activities either at an agency or in a marketing department. You are used to managing digital marketing channels and social media accounts. In addition, you are familiar with digital advertising campaign management and campaign analytics using online platforms and tools. Experience from working with CMS solutions for company websites, CRM such as Salesforce and/or marketing automation tools is a merit.
As a person, you are well organized and have excellent time management skills. You are creative and analytical and can manage projects independently, but also enjoys working together with others.
You are perfectly fluent in written and spoken English as well as spoken Swedish. Preferably you also speak another Nordic language.
About us
Munters is a global leader in energy efficient air treatment and climate solutions. Using innovative technologies, Munters creates the perfect climate for customers in a wide range of industries. Munters has been defining the future of air treatment since 1955. Today, around 3,300 employees carry out manufacturing and sales in more than 30 countries. Munters Group AB reports annual net sales of more than SEK 7 billion and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Interested?
In this recruitment we cooperate with KIMM. For further information about the role please contact Recruitment Consultants Maggie Klingenstierna maggie.klingenstierna@kimm.se
or Malin Myhrman malin.myhrman@kimm.se
.
We look forward to receiving your application via www.kimm.se.
You apply with your CV or LinkedIn profile and will be asked to kindly answer a few questions. If you go further in the process, you will within two days be invited to carry out two tests (aptitude and personality). We include these tests in all our recruitment processes in order to ensure an objective, open-minded and fair selection work.
