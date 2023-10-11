Technical Animator
Liquid Swords AB / Grafiska jobb
2023-10-11
Who are Technical Animators at Liquid Swords?
Technical Animators at Liquid Swords align with our mission to establish and pioneer AAA quality bars in modern animation and animation tech for games.
How Technical Animators fit into the picture
Being a Technical Animator at Liquid Swords means being the local resident and expert in tech animation.
If you're a problem solver and creative thinker then building tools, rigging in game assets such as characters props and environment elements and being able to choose tech as you see fit without any existing legacy, will be your stomping grounds of expertise.
You will collaborate with colleagues in animation, programming, and design to optimize workflows, state machine design, Unreal Engine blueprint implementation all the while appreciating the focus on gameplay animations, mechanics and immersive narrative.
Is this you?
A Technical Animator with some years of experience from the games industry where you have been part of many phases of one or different projects
You have experience setting up pipelines and implementing them, now you also want to be the one defining and evangelising them to the rest of the studio
You have the ability to provide strong character rigging / skinning
A big added plus is if you have experience writing scripts and tools using C++ or Python
Another plus is experience or knowledge from cloth, physics and ragdoll and/or performance impact and memory cost
Founded in 2020, Liquid Swords was established to be purposefully raw and dismantle the silos of game development so that we empower our people to achieve amazing results.
We are cultivating a culture and offering an environment that truly nurtures creativity. Liquid Swords share a common understanding - original ideas inspire great games, and great games are built by remarkable teams. Ersättning
