Accountant for a client in Gothenburg
2023-10-11
Our customer within automotive is looking for an Accountant.
In this role you will provide day to day accounting support and handle more complex accounting inquiries. Complete closing activities and contribute to process development. Deliver excellent service and advice within your area of responsibility. Identify areas for improvement within your designated area. Conduct complex analysis and reporting. Measure and monitor the quality and efficiency of global processes and KPIs.
Requirements:
• University degree in Finance or equivalent
• 3-5 years of experience in Finance or related business
• Good system understanding and efficient data handling
• Knowledge of Finance processes and policies and full ability of applying these in the daily work
• Fluent in English and Swedish both written and spoken
Meritorious:
• SAP S4/HANA
Tillträde och ansökan
Start date: As soon as possible
End date: 2024-10-16
Deadline: 2023-10-20
Location: Gothenburg, 25% hybrid
Contact person: +46795855599
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
