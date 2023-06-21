Technical Animator
2023-06-21
Why you want to be a Technical animator at Chief Rebel
As a Technical Animator, you will help us bring a new IP to life with your technical knowledge in production pipeline and rigging. Guiding us through decision making with confidence and to evaluate our current pipeline and propose enhancements to improve workflow and efficiency. A Technical Animator is the glue that binds the Character Artists, Animators, Designers, Programmers and together with other Technical Animators to deliver the final, cohesive product. You will work in an environment that focuses on collaboration, communication, feedback and iteration. Making an awesome game is our priority and our workflow should enable that.
About the role
The primary objective is to identify bottlenecks and recommend tools and solutions that prioritize rapid iteration and scalability. And have the technical skillset to execute and soft skills to guide a team of Technical Animators to create the ideal workflow. The scope of this role encompasses the entire pipeline, starting from the concept phase and extending into the game engine, which include creating animation tools and pipeline. You should also be comfortable being hands-on creating rigs, creating tools and setting up animation systems in Unreal. In this role you will need to balance the immediate needs of the team and game with the long term needs of production and the studio. To be successful in this role you need game development experience (able to hit the ground running), a collaborative and supporting mindset, who takes pride in creating efficient workflows and enabling co-workers. In return you will join a collaborative team, equally committed to making the best games.
Skills needed
The experience we are looking for is:
• Professional experience in the video games industry or other relevant industries
• To be self-driven, passionate, and creative when problem-solving
• A great team-first attitude
• The ability to identify, mentor and grow talent
• To understand real-time game development needs and game performance
• To communicate across departments
• To be comfortable in a scripting environment
About Chief Rebel
Chief Rebel is a game development studio located in Stockholm, Sweden. We make stylized games with deeply involving mechanics. www.chiefrebel.com
