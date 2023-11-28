Technical animator

Chief Rebel AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm
2023-11-28


Why you want to be an Technical animator at Chief Rebel

In this role, you'll help us making our production process better, starting from the initial concept and going all the way to the game engine.

Teamwork is essential here. You'll collaborate closely with our animation team, character artists, and gameplay programmers in an environment that values working together and good communication.

Additionally, you'll help us improve the way we do things to make them faster and more flexible. This is crucial for the success of our current and future projects.

About the role

Assessing the current animation pipeline to pinpoint bottlenecks and recommend workflow refinements. You'll collaborate closely with cross-disciplinary teams to design scalable tools, with a focus on swift iteration. Your expertise in Maya Python programming will be instrumental in implementing improvements across the pipeline and tools. Additionally, you'll play a crucial role in crafting efficient character rigs, and streamlining rigging and skinning processes. Supporting the animation team will be a key aspect of your role, involving enhancements to the pipeline, development of scripts, and creation of essential tools.

Skills needed

• Proficiency in Maya tools development using Python.

• Previous game development experience.

• Experience with Unreal Engine 5 game development

• Knowledge of animation is a plus.

About Chief Rebel

Chief Rebel is a game development studio located in Stockholm, Sweden. We make stylized games with deeply involving mechanics. www.chiefrebel.com (https://jobs.chiefrebel.com/jobs/www.chiefrebel.com)

