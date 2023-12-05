Tech Recruiter
JobBusters AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We are now looking for a Senior Tech Talent Partner to our popular client within the fashion industry!
In this role, your key responsibilities will be (but are not limited to):
• Talent Acquisition: Being responsible to End to End recruitment process, from tech Sourcing to salary negotiation. Heavy technical recruitment experience, specifically in cybersecurity, data, and technical architecture roles.
• Recruitment Management: Handle the entire recruitment cycle, from initial outreach to final offer negotiation, experience in a high pace recruitment process.
• Stakeholder Collaboration: Partner closely with stakeholders to accurately understand and address their hiring needs and be a true advisor.
• Quality Assurance: Uphold high delivery standards, ensuring an exceptional hiring experience for all candidates.
Company Description
Our client who operates in retail is a Swedish listed company. They have clear values regarding respect for the individual, strong faith in employees and teamwork. They have stores all over the world and a number of offices in Stockholm where you will be located.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You have a great experience in Tech Recruitment.
• You have a strong background in hiring of tech roles, preferably in cybersecurity, data, or technical architecture.
• You have professional proficiency in stakeholder management.
• You are an expert in sourcing through LinkedIn, Boolean searches on different technical platform such as GitHub etc.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To thrive in this role, it is essential that you are an excellent communicator and able to build positive professional relationships with clients and candidates. You also need to have a structured way of work and be able to deliver results under tight deadlines.
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client want the consultant to start immediately and the assignment is expected to run until 30-nov-2024, with the possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our exciting client with office in Stockholm. Remote work is possible 1-2 days per week. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5564". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), http://jobbusters.se/ Arbetsplats
JobBusters Kontakt
My Johansson my.johansson@jobbusters.se +46 73 713 82 13 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där JobBusters AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8308904