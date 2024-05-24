PhD student position in Quantum experiments with levitated particles
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2024-05-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Do you want to perform quantum experiments with a mesoscopic system? This project is then the ideal fit. The goal of the project is to explore the generation of quantum states in the center-of-mass motion of levitated microparticles. This research project builds upon our group's expertise in magnetically levitating superconducting microparticles on a chip. The research is placed in the vibrant research environment at Chalmers, encompassing the Quantum Technology Laboratory at the Department MC2 and the Wallenberg Center for Quantum Technology.
About the PhD project, the QTlab and WACQT
Magnetic levitation of superconducting microparticles is a platform that greatly decouples the center-of-mass motion of a levitated mechanical resonator from its environment. This platform will enable ultra-sensitive force and acceleration sensors, as well as quantum experiments with macroscopic objects of 10^13 atomic mass units. The goal of the project is to generate quantum states in the center-of-mass motion of levitated microparticles. We will make this possible by merging magnetic levitation of superconducting microparticles with superconducting quantum circuits. Coupling these two platforms will allow us to reach quantum control over the motion of the levitated particles. Within the project, you will simulate and fabricate your devices and use these for your experiments. You will receive training in all required techniques such that you will get a smooth start for performing your project in our collaborative working environment.
The research project is experimental in nature, supervised by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Witlef Wieczorek and funded by an ERC Consolidator Grant. The Wieczorek group is part of the Quantum Technology Laboratory (QTL) at the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2). The QTL performs cutting edge research in the field of quantum technologies and provides an international, creative and stimulating research environment. The Department MC2 houses a state-of-the-art cleanroom facility for micro- and nanofabrication, which is used by us for device fabrication. The project has ties to the Wallenberg Center for Quantum Technology (WACQT). WACQT at Chalmers encompasses research in quantum computing, quantum transduction, quantum sensing, and quantum foundations with a research base in experiment and theory providing a thriving and internationally leading research environment in the field of quantum technologies.
Read more for details about the research group, the QTL, and WACQT.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility is to pursue the goals of your research project and to pursue your own doctoral studies. You will receive adequate training such that you will reach these goals successfully. The position may also include some level of teaching as well as taking part in the supervision of bachelor or master thesis students. You will be embedded in a collaborative, stimulating, supportive, and inclusive environment, where team work is fostered and key for project success.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
You should have obtained a Master's degree in Physics, Applied Physics, Engineering Physics, Microtechnology, Nanotechnology, or similar. You shall be self-propelled with a strong driving force to pursue excellent experimental research in a collaborative environment. The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English.
Experience with quantum optics, quantum technology, superconducting device technology and/or microfabrication is considered a merit.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240323 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 5 August 2024. Applications are reviewed continuously. We encourage you to apply as early as possible.
For questions, please contact:
Dr. Witlef Wieczorek, Associate Professor, MC2/QTLab
Email: witlef.wieczorek@chalmers.sewww.wieczorek-lab.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
8704833