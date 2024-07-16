Tech Lead Wanted for Apotea's New AI Team
2024-07-16
Join Apotea's New AI Team!
Position: Tech Lead / SAaff Machine Learning Engineer
Location: Sveavägen 168, Stockholm, Sweden
Reports to: Chief AI Officer
About Apotea
Join Apotea, Sweden's leading online pharmacy, with an annual revenue exceeding 6 billion SEK. We are building a brand-new AI team from the ground up and are seeking passionate and driven individuals ready to leverage the power of AI and machine learning. If you're eager to make a significant impact and be part of a small technical team, we want to hear from you.
The AI Team
Innovative Environment: The AI organization sits right under CEO Pär Svärdson, ensuring that your work has high visibility and significant influence.
High Impact: With over 50+ identified use cases, your contributions will drive meaningful change and innovation throughout Apotea.
Growth Opportunities: Play a pivotal role in shaping our AI strategy and enjoy ample opportunities for professional development, working across all stages of the ML lifecycle.
As a Tech Lead at Apotea, you will
Lead Technical Development: Oversee and guide the technical development of AI applications, ensuring high-quality and scalable solutions.
Team Coaching: Provide technical coaching and mentorship to team members, fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement.
Architectural Design: Design and structure the architecture of AI applications, ensuring robust and efficient systems.
Agile Leadership: Lead daily standups, sprint reviews, and manage escalations to ensure smooth project execution.
Project Scoping: Scope and structure the development of applications, setting clear goals and timelines.
Hands-On Coding: Engage in hands-on coding and development when time allows, contributing directly to the project.
Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and prioritise AI use cases.
What We're Looking For
We're seeking a Tech Lead with diverse skills and a passion for solving complex problems. Ideal candidates will have experience coaching technical teams, building and deploying multiple AI applications, and working across all stages of the ML lifecycle. We believe you have a broad skill set that includes:
Technical Leadership: Experience in scoping projects, coaching technical teams, and leading the technical delivery of AI applications.
Data Engineering: Ability to manage and preprocess large datasets, with a solid understanding of data pipelines and ETL processes.
Data Science: Experience with statistical modeling, data analysis, and algorithm development.
Software / ML Engineering: Proficiency in at least one major programming language such as Python or Java, and familiarity with ML frameworks like TensorFlow or PyTorch.
Cloud Computing: Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Google Cloud, Azure).
Language Skills: Proficiency in English or Swedish is required.
Recruitment Process
Apply
Interview 1: Culture Fit
Interview 2: Technical Capabilities
Background Check: As a pharmacy, we always conduct a background check.
Offer Presented
Application
Do not hesitate to send in your application already today, we are working on appointing the entire new team as soon as possible.
For more information or questions, visit our career page or contact us at jobb@apotea.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
https://www.apotea.se/
113 46 STOCKHOLM
