Tech Lead Planning It
Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2024-01-23
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe i Solna
, Stockholm
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Together we move Scandinavia - we are dedicated to transforming aviation, fuelled by passion and purpose, and united by pride and promise.
Together we are SAS and we move Scandinavia. Through flying and by touching people's lives and hearts. We keep Scandinavia connected to the world and the world connected to Scandinavia. We develop and improve with safety and care. Strong team spirit forged by past challenges... With our Scandinavian values.
Tech Lead - Planning IT
SAS Digital & IT is responsible for all IT within Scandinavian Airlines. The business unit Planning IT is responsible for providing and improving all IT services necessary for Planning of Resources as well as Daily Operations. SAS Digital & IT are transforming into an agile business driven, technology enabled team aiming to create a Digital First airline taking a lead in sustainable aviation.
The Tech lead is responsible for aligning the development community and architecture within all departments at SAS. The role includes architectural alignment, coaching the development teams in improved ways-of-working and facilitating collaboration. You can also expect to join other teams in hands-on deep dives in particular challenges if needed.
The purpose of this role is to secure a stable operations and agile development solutions - both customer facing front-end interfaces and back-end stability and development as well as ensuring integrations with other applications. In particular- promoting reuse, modularization and maintainability is something that requires close communication and innovation.
As a Tech Lead at SAS you will;
• Ensure that Enterprise Architecture and IT security requirements are met, and the solutions are designed in alignment with Planning IT overall target architecture
• Engage in continuously enhancing the overall target architecture and tech principles to ensure that it is accurate and relevant
• Driving software craftsmanship and a continuous delivery mindset.
• Remove obstacles for the organization and promote to SAS general tech principles.
• Solve architectural challenges together with the development teams and leaders
• Coordinate integrations with SAS portfolio and external integrations with other Tech leads and external suppliers
• Ensure collection of data as well as easy access for the team and business stakeholders
• Participate in Projects and drive Project activities
• Ensure back-end and front-end alignment
• Understand different regulations and be able to translate that into working software such as: Accessibility and GDPR.
• Understand how to recognize and mitigate application security risks
• Participate in negotiations with external suppliers as a tech/architecture expert
To be successful, we believe you should have:
• Proven experience as a senior software engineer with businesses going thru digital transformation at significant scale.
• Possess a deep understanding of how to translate business goals into tech strategies.
• Experience of developing software in Airline Operations and sourcing domain is highly valued.
• A demonstrable track record as a full stack developer and/or tech lead, driving significant impact.
• You need to be up to date with the latest development practice and tooling and be prepared to work side by side with developers to help them grow. You have great communication skills and you can engage with both the developer community and those who are less technical in their daily work.
This is why we love SAS
• Purposeful: Be part of a historical transformation on a continuous journey to create a new and seamless way to travel, with opportunities to solve challenges that no one has cracked before
• Adventurous: We grow by making the world smaller. Discounted airline tickets providing you, your family and friends to travel the world at great prices.
• Personal: Opportunity to work on many challenges and initiatives
• Innovative: Building in-house development of products allows for freedom to bring in own ideas
• Ownership: Opportunity of bringing initiatives from ideas into end-point delivery
We engage a Digital First mindset, encouraging a fail fast, learn fast environment with cross functional and agile teams focusing on fast delivery, quick iterations, and collaboration. We develop in-house products with usage of modern, innovative technologies allowing for freedom to bring in own ideas and creating a real impact. We offer an exciting setting surrounded by industry talent, where you are encouraged to challenge the status quo while simultaneously getting the support you need to develop your desired skills and expertise.
Other of Importance
* We process applications on an ongoing basis. Last day to send in your application is 6th of February. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe
Frösundaviks Allé 1 (visa karta
)
169 70 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8415000