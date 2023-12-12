Tech Lead
Are you our next Tech Lead?
T-Kartor is a growing and innovative company with a global footprint. Our success is largely due to our highly skilled colleagues, strong culture of striving to succeed and of allowing ourselves to constantly break new ground. We are currently developing systems and chart production lines for the Norwegian Defense, Swedish authorities and large cities such as London, Paris and New York.
Right now we are looking for a Tech Lead to our office in Kristianstad.
About the position
The projects at T-Kartor span over the entire chain - we work with new customer contacts, prepare project proposals, design systems, write code, test and deliver to the customer. As a Tech Lead, you are expected to drive and support many of these steps, along with an agile team. The way or working is shaped together with the team, where we are happy to test new approaches to continuously improve our performance.
Part of the work involves exploring terrain with new customers and their products and services, but also new technology and new opportunities in cloud, open source and ready-made systems.
As a Tech Lead, you lead the team technically and make technical decisions, such as the choice of technologies or design. The service involves translating requirements into sustainable solutions and communicating them in a simple and clear way to customers, the delivery manager and the team
Your profile
You are a creative thinker with experience in product ownership
You have experience of technical presales and ability to quickly familiarize yourself with customer situations and suggest alternative solutions
You have experience of building the development chain, from backlog to development, to testing and deploy
You have a solid technical background and experience of web-based applications and have worked with both new development and integration of existing systems or third-party products.
You communicate successfully with all stakeholders
We prefer that you have a developer background.
It is just as important that you are suit for us as it is that we suit you. Do you think that sounds interesting?
Submit your application today and become part of our team!
Are we a match?
Apply by sending your CV to us at recruit@T-Kartor.com. We apply continuous selection and close the ad after the position is filled.
About us
At T-Kartor, we have combined cartography, GIS and programming expertise since 1985, to create and maintain geographic information, maps and charts. T-Kartor works with agile software development and can provide technology as a licensed or cloud solution. Read more about T-Kartor as an employer on our careers page where you find more about our work culture, opportunities and benefits. Så ansöker du
