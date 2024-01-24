Tech Lead - Hearts of Iron
Hearts of Iron, the grand strategy wargame, has over a million players monthly (and growing) expectantly waiting for what's next for their favorite franchise. To deliver on those expectations, Paradox Development Studio Gold needs a tech lead that combines creativity, leadership, and solid practical programming skills.
Tech Lead Hearts of Iron
By actively engaging in practical engineering and providing guidance, the tech lead ensures the team successfully navigates technical challenges. They foster the growth of the codebase, support programmers, and ensure alignment with the project vision and roadmap. This concerted effort aims to facilitate timely releases with minimal technical issues.
Key-responsibilities:
Provide mentorship to the programming team: coach, guide and develop their technical skills.
Define the technical vision for the game, setting clear technical objectives that support the creative vision and product roadmap.
Drive enhancements to the game, working with the existing codebase to ensure the optimal performance of the game across target hardware platforms.
Make sure the team works efficiently and maintains velocity throughout the development
Your role will include collaboration with other leads on the project to remove blockers, keep production moving forward, and balance technical decisions within the project leadership team. You will also be supporting and developing efficient technical solutions to gameplay problems and keeping an eye on performance & stability as well as (time permitting) practically implementing features and systems as needed. You will be expected to work proactively with your responsibilities and as this is a multilayered role, be able to prioritize among your tasks.
Requirements
Work experience with C++
An interest in strategy games in general and Paradox grand strategy games in particular
A drive to learn and grow into more responsibility and ownership over time
Comfortable communicating with English, both written and spoken
Practical information
Scope: Full-time and permanent
Reports to: Lead Producer
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
