Tech Lead - Hearts of Iron
2025-02-05
Are you ready to lead the game with over a million passionate players every month? At Paradox Development Studio Gold, we're looking for a Tech Lead to guide and inspire our team for the Hearts of Iron franchise. This is more than a tech role - it's a chance to shape the future of a game that brings history to life, challenges the mind, and unites a global community.
In this role, you'll blend hands-on programming with strategic leadership, ensuring our team overcomes technical challenges to deliver the next great experiences in Hearts of Iron. If you're an experienced programmer with an eye for strategy, creativity in problem-solving, and a passion for mentorship, this is the opportunity to make a real impact.
Key-responsibilities:
Provide mentorship to the programming team: coach, guide and develop their technical skills.
Define the technical vision for the game, setting clear technical objectives that support the creative vision and product roadmap.
Drive enhancements to the game, working with the existing codebase to ensure the optimal performance of the game across target hardware platforms.
Make sure the team works efficiently and maintains velocity throughout the development
Your role will include collaboration with other leads on the project to remove blockers, keep production moving forward, and balance technical decisions within the project leadership team. You will also be supporting and developing efficient technical solutions to gameplay problems and keeping an eye on performance & stability as well as (time permitting) practically implementing features and systems as needed. You will be expected to work proactively with your responsibilities and as this is a multilayered role, be able to prioritize among your tasks.
Requirements
Solid C++ Expertise - Experienced in writing clean, efficient code in a collaborative environment.
Passion for Strategy Games - A fan of Paradox grand strategy games and excited to make a mark on Hearts of Iron.
Growth-Oriented - A drive to expand your responsibilities, evolve in your role, and foster growth within the team.
Comfortable communicating with English, both written and spoken
Practical information
Scope: Full-time and permanent
Reports to: Lead Producer
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
