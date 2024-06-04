Tech Career Trainer and Mentor
Do you have a passion for empowering individuals and a deep understanding of the ever-evolving Swedish tech landscape?
Are you excited to guide aspiring tech professionals towards successful careers in Sweden? If so, then this Tech Career Coach role is for you!
In this results-oriented position, you will play a key role in our mission to bridge the gap between talented individuals and fulfilling tech careers in Sweden.
You will wear multiple hats, acting as a coach, mentor, curriculum developer, and career roadmap architect. Your expertise will be crucial in creating and delivering a comprehensive training program specifically designed to equip aspiring tech professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to land their dream job in Sweden.
Responsibilities:
Curriculum Development: Conduct thorough research on the Swedish tech job market, including in-demand skills, preferred qualifications, and common interview formats.
Design a comprehensive curriculum that covers essential topics like:
Swedish Resume and Cover Letter Writing: Tailoring resumes and cover letters to Swedish recruitment practices and applicant tracking systems (ATS).
Interview Skills: Mastering common interview formats in Sweden, practising behavioural interviewing techniques, and effectively communicating technical skills.
Networking Strategies: Building a network within the Swedish tech industry, attending relevant events, and utilizing online platforms for professional connections.
Navigating the Swedish Recruitment Process: Understanding application processes, work permit requirements (if applicable), and cultural nuances specific to Swedish interviews.
Coaching and Mentorship: Conduct in-depth client assessments to identify individual strengths, interests, career goals, and any knowledge gaps.
Develop personalized career roadmaps for each client, outlining a clear path towards their desired tech role in Sweden.
Provide ongoing coaching and mentorship throughout the job search journey, offering guidance, support, and motivation.
Conduct mock interviews to help clients refine their interview skills and build confidence.
Offer ongoing support and address any challenges clients may face during the job search process.
Industry Expertise: Stay up-to-date on the latest trends and innovations within the Swedish tech industry.
Research and integrate relevant tech tools and resources specific to the Swedish market into the training program.
Collaborate with industry professionals to gain insights into current hiring practices and in-demand skills.
Communication and Relationship Building: Develop and deliver engaging training programs that cater to diverse learning styles.
Foster a supportive and encouraging coaching environment, building strong relationships with clients and celebrating their successes.
Possess excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills to effectively connect with clients and industry professionals.
Qualifications:
Minimum 3 years of experience as a career coach or similar role, with a demonstrable track record of success in helping individuals secure jobs.
In-depth knowledge of the Swedish tech industry landscape, its hiring practices, and cultural nuances.
Strong understanding of the latest tech trends and tools relevant to the Swedish market.
Proven ability to develop engaging, informative, and results-oriented training programs.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to build rapport and trust with clients.
Passion for helping others achieve their career goals and thrive in the tech industry.
A self-motivated and results-oriented individual with a strong work ethic.
Benefits:
The opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of aspiring tech professionals.
A stimulating and dynamic work environment at the forefront of the Swedish tech industry.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Continuous learning and development opportunities to stay ahead of the curve.
The chance to contribute to shaping the future of the Swedish tech workforce.
If you are a passionate and experienced coach with a deep understanding of the Swedish tech scene, we encourage you to apply!
