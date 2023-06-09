Teamleader, Underground Division
2023-06-09
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you ready to immerse yourself in the cutting-edge realm of technology? Do you crave a position that grants you extensive responsibilities and the power to shape technical advancements? Excellent! Epiroc is seeking a dynamic and innovative Team Leader to join our esteemed Research & Development team in the Underground Division.
Embark on an extraordinary journey with us!
Join our team
Our aspiration is to produce the world's greenest machines, using the world's greenest cells, producing the world's greenest metals, doing our best for our planet. We are leading the charge towards sustainability in mining through battery-electric, zero-emission equipment - Do you want to join us on our journey? You'll get the opportunity to work with an innovative team with strong competences and a good cooperation.
Your mission
As a Team Leader, you will have the opportunity to work alongside a team of highly skilled and innovative engineers. Together, you will cultivate a work environment that thrives on positive communication, team bonding, and adaptability. Your mission is to motivate and inspire your team, ensuring the smooth execution of daily operations. This includes removing obstacles, allocating resources efficiently, and overseeing the planning and progress of ongoing projects within the Mechanics, Structure & Analysis team. In addition, you may coordinate external collaborations such as work packages, thesis projects, and trainee assignments. Your strategic mindset will align these efforts with our overall mechanical design roadmap. Expect close collaboration with other departments within Epiroc, enriching your experience and expanding your network.
Your profile
To succeed in this role, we expect you to possess several years of professional experience in mechanical engineering, calculations, or other highly qualified engineering fields. Familiarity with project planning and coordination is highly valued. As a leader, you effortlessly inspire commitment and trust among your colleagues. You thrive on taking ownership and consistently deliver high-quality work within deadlines. Exceptional interpersonal skills and a passion for teamwork are essential, as you will operate in a collaborative environment where effective communication is paramount. Fluent English skills, both written and verbal, are a requirement due to the nature of local and global interactions. Additionally, a working proficiency in Swedish is necessary to facilitate seamless communication within Epiroc.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-06-25.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Joseph Saliba, Group Manager R&D Material Handling, joseph.saliba@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist Nesrin.kaddoura@epiroc.com Ersättning
