Architecture Manager - Enterprise Solution Architecture
2024-04-22
Company Description
H&M is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology, we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organization delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands. We are accelerating digitalization, and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas, and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M.
Job Description
Do you have a curious and analytical mindset and get inspired from being part of building a world class Enterprise Architecture Function? Then H&M Group can offer you a position that matches your personality! We are looking for an architecture manager to join our organization based in Stockholm.
Responsibilities:
Lead a team of highly skilled Enterprise Architects that supports our large and most strategic initiatives with Enterprise Solution Architecture
Support employees' development, through continuous dialogue
Set objectives and inspire team members based on specific competence development needs
Responsible for working with performance management and salary review for their employees
Foster collaboration and innovation both within the team and with the whole business tech organization
Enterprise Solution Architecture:
Analysis and design of brand plans/group strategy impact on our core capabilities (Business, Data & Tech)
Facilitate and participate in cross landscape solution design
Feasibility support in idea development and innovation
Change Enablement:
Identify interdependencies and employ holistic thinking to design and implement solutions, considering cross-team perspectives.
Act as a facilitator for complex technical topics, collaborating across functions to ensure comprehensive consultation.
Communicate architecture best practices, sharing knowledge with the engineering and delivery community.
Qualifications
What you need to succeed:
Subject matter expertise within the area of expertise, e.g. at least 5 years experience of working with effective enterprise architecture
Technical proficiency - strong knowledge of IT systems, architecture and infrastructure
Analytical thinking - ability to analyse complex problems and design effective solutions
Communication skills - clearly convey technical/complex concepts to both technical & non-technical stakeholders.
Adaptability - stay updated with emerging technologies and adapt to changing business need and circumstances.
Ability to coach others in a way that enables them to grow professionally and to increase their performance
Proven experience in building successful community of practice
Create a strong team culture where people collaborate and grow together
Cultivate trust and empower others to both take responsibility and fail, learn and grow
Handle difficult situations, both in uncertain circumstances as well as in employee related matters
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to agreement. The role is an on-site position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
