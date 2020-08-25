Team Manager to Customer Operations - Qliro AB - Ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
Team Manager to Customer Operations
Qliro AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm
2020-08-25
Are you passionate about people? Are you obsessed in deliver and create WOW in both Experience towards customers and employees? Do you see yourself as a problem solver and want to be responsible for the entire customer process? Are you experienced in leading teams within the banking, finance or E-commerce industry?
If you also are interested in coaching your team to deliver the best customer service in a fun, dynamic, fast paced fintech environment - this might be the role for you.
Qliro as a company offers a fun, inspiring environment. Qliro has offered payment solutions to our Nordic customers during the last five years. We are a fast paced, startup that has grown to become the second largest fin-tech provider in the Nordics.
Customer Operations are standing in front of an exciting journey; prepare and set the structure for future growth and development. You will have the possibility to develop as a leader and make your team shine. We will create the best and exhilarating atmosphere for both our customers and employees.
What you will do:
Be responsible for creating and generating Experience WOW to Qliro's customers by supporting our fantastic employees. This means lead and attract a Nordic team with up to 20 advisors
Contribute to creating efficient processes and keep high customer satisfaction throughout the entire customer cycle.
Be a part of Operations future development - work proactively and agile. Take necessary actions to adapt and work agile to meet future need and growth
Contribute to creating WOW in our employee journey
Contribute to inspire and make the team and each individual to grow
Provide recommendations on development of Qliro's products and processes based on own observations and reflections from the team
Coaching your team to reach our goals.
Be responsible for recruitment, one-to-ones and salary settings
In this role you will be working towards optimizing the customer experience where your main focus will be to proactively develop both your employees and the customer journey. You will be working in a great team with a mutual goal to give our customers a WOW experience. You will work together with your team, which means working office hours and a few holidays. This is an exciting opportunity for you to join Qliro, with the possibility of grow within an exciting fintech startup-environment.
You will be reporting to the Head of Operations and be a part of the Operations management team. The employment will be based at Qliro's office in Stockholm, Sweden.
We believe you:
Have previous experience of leadership and coaching
Are structured, flexible, engaged and have great communication skills
Have experience in customer service towards E-commerce, banking or finance
Deep knowledge with the Microsoft Office-package
Experience in Lean, Six Sigma and /or COPC.
Fluent in English and Swedish, knowledge in other Nordic languages is meritorious
WOW in everything we do
As a team member, "a Qliroer," you will be offered to work in a dynamic and fast-paced Fintech environment. We thrive on challenges, personal growth and we have a culture that emphasizes learning and development embracing our core values. We believe that through collaboration and our everyday curiosity, we feel empowered and can take accountability. Together we work hard to create a workplace that is diverse and inclusive. We strive to empower our people to manage their time and work effectively and, wherever possible. We promote flexible working hours to help you juggle your everyday life and love the work you do.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-25
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-10-02
Företag
Qliro AB
Jobbnummer
5333126
