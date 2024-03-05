Team Manager for Claims handling team
2024-03-05
Falck Global Assistance helps travelers abroad. We assist both insurance companies and companies with holidaymakers, business travellers and expatriate employees. Our core competencies are medical assistance, travel assistance and claims handling, all of which are services that are handled at our 24/7 emergency Response Centers around the world.
Are you passionate about helping people in need, as well as making a difference in everyday life?
We are currently looking for an energetic and engaged Team Manager for our Claims handling team in Stockholm and Helsinki. This is a unique opportunity to join an organization who is compassionate and committed to making a difference to people 's lives by caring for their health, well-being and safety.
We offer a challenging job in a dynamic team consisting of claims handlers and finance coordinators. Falck Global Assistance's culture puts collaboration and flexibility first, and it is our wish to create a workplace with passionate employees, where it is nice to be and where the tasks you perform make sense.
About the work
As a Team Manager in Falck Global Assistance you will be responsible for a team of 10-12 Claims handlers and Finance coordinators based mostly in Stockholm and some other locations. The mayor part of your work focuses on working close to your teams ensuring the day-to-day activities run smoothly. In a company where the customer comes first, your scope also englobes ensuring a high-quality delivery and an excellent customer experience and journey. You report to the local Head of Operations for Sweden and Finland
Your primary tasks will be:
• Daily personnel management and staffing
• Daily resource management and budget compliance
• Ensuring standard operating procedures and quality of work performed. Implementation of guidelines and instructions
• Professional handling of customer contact
• Coaching and feedback as well as competency development of employees ensuring high employee satisfaction
• Preparation and communication of strategies and business goals in collaboration with the rest of the local management
About you
You bring several years of operational experience within insurance or affiliated industry, combined with management experience. Maybe you work today as a supervisor in a Larm Central or Service Center and are keen to move to another customer centered high-paced industry.
We are looking for you who:
• Are a skilled and empathetic leader profile and possess a natural impact
• Are good at collaborating, both internally and externally with employees as well as customers
• Focus on quality and service throughout the whole value chain
• Sees opportunities for improvement areas and can follow up on these
• Are a skilled communicator of both strategic and operational messages and plans
• Work in a proactive and structured manner and are comfortable taking on greater responsibility
• Are articulate in writing and speech, in at least Swedish and English
• Are flexible in terms of working hours, which are planned in collaboration with your management
• You recognize yourself in our Winning Behaviours
• We are committed to care
• We build trust
• Together, we create more value
Other
• You are based in Stockholm area. The work is flexible with a hybrid work model, but being the Direct Manager of two teams the work requires presence in Stockholm/Helsinki office 2-3 days a week
• During the approx. 2 months onboarding period you should be willing to spend full time onsite
Are you interested?
Please submit your application by 24h March 2024. We hold interviews on an ongoing basis and the position might be filled prior to the end of the application date.
If you have any questions please feel free to reach out to Ninni Berg, Head of Local Operations, at ninni.berg@falck.com
or Christoffer Lindroos, MD Sweden and Finland, at Christoffer.Lindroos@falck.com
