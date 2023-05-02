Team Manager
2023-05-02
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Team Manager Low Speed Assist & Driver Understanding functionality
We are looking for a Team Manager in the Department Autonomous Drive and Active Safety Functions for the Agile Release Train - Active Safety.
The ARTs develop state of the art Active Safety functions within the area of Collision Avoidance, Driver Understanding, Low Speed Assist, Connected Safety and AD&ADAS Connectivity, using in house SW or integrating bought applications.
What you'll do
Your mission is to develop teams in Low-Speed Assist & Driver Understanding that design customer functions for parking, low-speed autonomy, and driver understanding. They analyze data, design valuable functions, integrate, verify, and validate that wanted customer value is delivered through our continuous integration and delivery chain. You will recruit highly skilled individuals, and develop and coach them to their full potential. You will develop and expand the capabilities of the teams in close collaboration with the Scrum Master and Product Owner while holding a strategic outlook on technology, competence, and future way of working.
As a leader at Volvo Cars, you help create an open and trusting environment where we build on people's strengths. Volvo Cars Leaders make sure that we develop both our teams, ourselves, as well as the business. We expect you to lead through purpose and trust to empower individuals and teams together with your colleague ART leaders. You hold complete organizational responsibility for the team's success
We are looking for candidates who have strong and at job proven skills in leadership, and communication, with an open-minded approach. You will have the ability to energize people using a servant-leader approach. You possess a strong initiative and ability to make things happen and you drive results.
We think you have a Master of Science or equivalent work-life experience, agile Team Manager / Engineering Manager experience, and technical knowledge in Function, System, and SW development specifically within embedded software in the automotive industry and preferably within AD/ADAS. Ersättning
