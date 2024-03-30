Artificial Intelligence Algorithm Developer (LLMs)
Blue Eye AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-03-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blue Eye AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
At Blue eye Engineering AB, we are more than just an engineering talent supplier; we provide the foundation and stepping stones for your career development in automotive engineering industry.
Established in 2016, our mission has been clear: to support our Global automotive R&D clients by managing highly talented & qualified engineering consultants Internationally & Locally to satisfy the needs.
We have open position for "Artificial Intelligence Algorithm Developer (LLMs)" to work for a premium electric car brand in Gothenburg-Sweden.
You will work at our customer's "Vehicle Development department" those are building AI based solutions for product development in automotive industry. The need is for algorithm developers for one of product teams. As member of this team, you will take part in building our new AI powered toolchain for product development within automotive.
To thrive in this role, we think that not only do you have a passion for cutting edge technology and software development, but also to take part in forming a brand-new development organization with the values, mindset and software development culture to become the most attractive workplace in Gothenburg.
Tasks
• Contribute to the scientific core concept of the product
• Create algorithms for AI powered frameworks
• Develop dedicated interfaces for specific engineering programs
• Contribute to software implementation for AI powered frameworks
• Work together with stakeholders in other product teams
• Align product core concept with domain experts within the company
• Support the product owner with test strategies and follow up of core product functions
Qualifications
- Familiar with Devops and software release process
- Python, PostgreSQL, Rest api, Linux, CI/CD
- Experienced in AI frameworks such as LangChain, AutoGPT, AutoGen, MetaGPT, etc.
- Strong experience working with LLMs (Open source LLMs, OpenAI, etc.)
- Prompt Engineering, RAG, Fine-Tuning
- Microsoft Azure AI Services
- OpenAI api
- Experience of working in Agile environment
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family. Ersättning
According to market standards, suitable technical background, similar industry experience Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/8". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blue Eye AB
(org.nr 556985-5520) Jobbnummer
8577368