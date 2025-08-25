Team manager - Additive Manufacturing
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Alfa Laval Operation Development Technology office is searching for a driven Team Manager to lead our Additive Manufacturing Technology Centre in Eskilstuna. This role is a cornerstone of our additive manufacturing strategy - driving development, expanding capabilities, and shaping the future of advanced manufacturing within Alfa Laval.
Operations Development develops world class capabilities in supply chains and operations making sustainable improvements and achieving its most important goals through solutions that give Alfa Laval competitive advantages.
About the job
As Team Manager for AMTC, you will:
*
Lead and motivate a highly skilled team of engineers and specialists,
*
Drive strategic initiatives and manage day-to-day operations,
*
Develop additive manufacturing capabilities in close cooperation with partners and academia.
*
Scout emerging technologies to accelerate innovation
*
Supply AM components to the organization
*
Enhance customer value by improving safety, quality, delivery, and cost,
*
Play a key role in Alfa Laval's additive manufacturing journey.
About the job
The position is located in Eskilstuna and reports to the Technology Office Manager in Lund.
Who you are
As a person, you are driven, curious, enthusiastic and a committed problem solver with good communication skills, great technical interest and open-minded to new technology. Your success is based on a structured way of working in combination with the ability to communicate and engage others. As we work in a matrix organization it is vital that you're a good networker and feel at ease with coaching and motivating not just your own team but also other functional teams to spread best practice and improvements.
What you know
You hold a degree in engineering, Materials Science, or related field with proven experience in additive manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, or R&D.
You have demonstrated leadership as team leader and manager, combining strategic thinking and hands-on technical expertise.
You are a strong communicator with excellent stakeholder management skills.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and innovative environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact for a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success.
We review applications on a rolling basis, so please send yours no later than September 5th, 2025. Applications sent directly via email will be disregarded without notice.
For more information, please contact
Anna Wenemark, Technology Office manager, +46 766441558
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union representatives:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna,
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna,
Monica Anderberg, Unionen,
Henrik Nielsen, IF Metall,
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
