Team Leader till Sellpy!
Sellhelp AB / Lagerjobb / Sigtuna Visa alla lagerjobb i Sigtuna
2023-11-23
, Österåker
, Håbo
, Upplands-Bro
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sellhelp AB i Sigtuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We can proudly call ourselves Sweden's leading e-commerce for used clothes and gadgets. Sellpy continues to grow and therefore we are looking for more employees for our newly built warehouse in Rosersberg.
About the role
As a Team Leader, you will lead and be responsible for one of the teams in Rosersberg. You will also be responsible for following up with the team members in your team with review talks. Your work aims to create a goal-focused and prosperous working group that together wants to reach new heights. The role presupposes that you thrive at a high pace and problem-solving. You will work operationally for a specific part of your working hours, but mainly be there to support and lead your team. In your work, you will work in close dialogue with the Site Manager, the Production Manager, the HR team, and your Team Leader colleagues.
Work Tasks
• Follow-up and administration
• Overview of scheduled hours during the day/week to plan based on this
• Hold review discussions with team members according to established routines
• Give recommendations about who should be promoted based on quality, compliance policies/guidelines, productivity, and our Sellpy values.
• Operational responsibility
• Take the initiative for creative competitions, activities, and challenges that suit the team and the individual.
• Work actively with the team to raise the quality of work in consultation with your manager and support functions
• Responsible for opening and closing routines
• Work actively for a good collaboration and exchange of knowledge with your Team Leader colleagues and lead the work in the warehouse together with other Team Leaders.
• Prepare materials for the team's weekly meeting and other communication opportunities
• Plan and lead weekly meetings as a primary forum for regular information and feedback within the team, the department, and Sellpy in general
• Compile relevant information before/after scheduled meetings with the nearest manager / HR meetings within the team
Who are we looking for?
• You have experience working at Sellpy in the departments of outbound, inbound, and returns.
• You have good quality in the work you perform.
• You are committed to the team and actively contribute positive energy to the group.
• You are an ambassador and role model for others at Sellpy.
• You are encouraged to work results-oriented and want to support your colleagues in their work.
• You are trustworthy and adapt your communication to a given situation.
• You quickly take on challenging situations - on your own or with the help of your manager / HR.
• You prioritize your work according to what is most important at the moment.
• You promote an open and inclusive team culture where everyone is respected and allowed to speak.
• You plan your work to have enough time to achieve your operational goals and perform administrative tasks.
Scope: 40 h/Week, Full-Time position. Monday- Friday 8-17
Start: According to the agreement
Salary: According to the collective agreement
Location: Rosersberg, Kromgatan 16
Welcome in with your application - we look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sellhelp AB
(org.nr 556996-1260) Arbetsplats
Sellpy Jobbnummer
8284534