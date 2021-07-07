Team Leader Sales - Mentimeter AB - Försäljningsjobb i Stockholm

Mentimeter AB / Försäljningsjobb / Stockholm2021-07-07We are looking for an experienced Sales Manager who will lead, develop and coach Mentimeter team members, and build on the success that we have and strengthen the team by providing new perspectives and business acumen and sales excellence. The role will help ensure that we build a transparent, collaborative, competent, and well-functioning Account Executive team together with other Sales Managers and Leadership teams.What you will do:Recruit, onboard and coach an accomplished team of Account Executives, setting up the team to hit yearly targets.Develop, mentor and coach each team member to help them reach their full potential and drive high performance - responsibilities include:Both personal and career development (360 / education for each member)Promotion / Change of role decisionSalary settingLead operational work of AE TeamDaily/weekly team and individual coaching to help the team evolve and prosperParticipate and lead prospect- and customer meetings and negotiations as appropriate.Tactical decisions together with Sales Director regarding focus for New Business AcquisitionResources we have to support you:World-class lead-generation from the Marketing and Product teamsMarketing and Sales team to support in analysis and tacticsSales Operations functionTailored Management Training Program to give you the best practice and sharings from others on how to succeed in your Manager roleWe believe you have:Experience selling B2B software solutions into the SaaS market or similar marketProven track record in customer/stakeholder relationship management as well as meeting and exceeding sales targetsStrong negotiation, collaboration skills as well a proven track record of building strong teamsExcellent communication, interpersonal and organizational skillsFluency in English, other major European languages are a plus (Swedish is not required)Not required:You don't have to know Swedish (we are an English-first organization, daily work is carried out in English and the Mentimeter team currently boasts over 20 different nationalities!).Please note that this position is located onsite at our Stockholm HQ, with starting date being flexible yet ideally as soon as possible.Öppen för allaVi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.2021-07-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-28Mentimeter ABTulegatan 1111353 Stockholm5852052