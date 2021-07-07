Team Leader Sales - Mentimeter AB - Försäljningsjobb i Stockholm
Team Leader Sales
Mentimeter AB / Försäljningsjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-07
Visa alla försäljningsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Mentimeter AB i Stockholm
We are looking for an experienced Sales Manager who will lead, develop and coach Mentimeter team members, and build on the success that we have and strengthen the team by providing new perspectives and business acumen and sales excellence. The role will help ensure that we build a transparent, collaborative, competent, and well-functioning Account Executive team together with other Sales Managers and Leadership teams.
What you will do:
Recruit, onboard and coach an accomplished team of Account Executives, setting up the team to hit yearly targets.
Develop, mentor and coach each team member to help them reach their full potential and drive high performance - responsibilities include:
Both personal and career development (360 / education for each member)
Promotion / Change of role decision
Salary setting
Lead operational work of AE Team
Daily/weekly team and individual coaching to help the team evolve and prosper
Participate and lead prospect- and customer meetings and negotiations as appropriate.
Tactical decisions together with Sales Director regarding focus for New Business Acquisition
Resources we have to support you:
World-class lead-generation from the Marketing and Product teams
Marketing and Sales team to support in analysis and tactics
Sales Operations function
Tailored Management Training Program to give you the best practice and sharings from others on how to succeed in your Manager role
We believe you have:
Experience selling B2B software solutions into the SaaS market or similar market
Proven track record in customer/stakeholder relationship management as well as meeting and exceeding sales targets
Strong negotiation, collaboration skills as well a proven track record of building strong teams
Excellent communication, interpersonal and organizational skills
Fluency in English, other major European languages are a plus (Swedish is not required)
Not required:
You don't have to know Swedish (we are an English-first organization, daily work is carried out in English and the Mentimeter team currently boasts over 20 different nationalities!).
Please note that this position is located onsite at our Stockholm HQ, with starting date being flexible yet ideally as soon as possible.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Mentimeter AB
Tulegatan 11
11353 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5852052
Mentimeter AB / Försäljningsjobb / Stockholm
2021-07-07
Visa alla försäljningsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Mentimeter AB i Stockholm
We are looking for an experienced Sales Manager who will lead, develop and coach Mentimeter team members, and build on the success that we have and strengthen the team by providing new perspectives and business acumen and sales excellence. The role will help ensure that we build a transparent, collaborative, competent, and well-functioning Account Executive team together with other Sales Managers and Leadership teams.
What you will do:
Recruit, onboard and coach an accomplished team of Account Executives, setting up the team to hit yearly targets.
Develop, mentor and coach each team member to help them reach their full potential and drive high performance - responsibilities include:
Both personal and career development (360 / education for each member)
Promotion / Change of role decision
Salary setting
Lead operational work of AE Team
Daily/weekly team and individual coaching to help the team evolve and prosper
Participate and lead prospect- and customer meetings and negotiations as appropriate.
Tactical decisions together with Sales Director regarding focus for New Business Acquisition
Resources we have to support you:
World-class lead-generation from the Marketing and Product teams
Marketing and Sales team to support in analysis and tactics
Sales Operations function
Tailored Management Training Program to give you the best practice and sharings from others on how to succeed in your Manager role
We believe you have:
Experience selling B2B software solutions into the SaaS market or similar market
Proven track record in customer/stakeholder relationship management as well as meeting and exceeding sales targets
Strong negotiation, collaboration skills as well a proven track record of building strong teams
Excellent communication, interpersonal and organizational skills
Fluency in English, other major European languages are a plus (Swedish is not required)
Not required:
You don't have to know Swedish (we are an English-first organization, daily work is carried out in English and the Mentimeter team currently boasts over 20 different nationalities!).
Please note that this position is located onsite at our Stockholm HQ, with starting date being flexible yet ideally as soon as possible.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Mentimeter AB
Tulegatan 11
11353 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5852052