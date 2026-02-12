Team Leader Fighter Production Controller
2026-02-12
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
As Teamleader and Production Controller, you will proactively manage all financial aspects within the Fighter Production Department while driving operational performance and cost efficiency. You act as the financial co-pilot to the Head of Fighter Production and are an active member of the Management Team, ensuring strong financial governance and business focus across the organization.
You are responsible for accurate financial analysis of production deliveries, including cash flow, milestones, margins, EAC calculations and key KPIs. By identifying changing business conditions early, you provide proactive insights and "early warnings" to avoid surprises and secure project margins.
In this role, you will:
* Lead and develop a team of six project controllers, driving performance and engagement
* Drive financial planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting and post-calculations for production programs
* Ensure accuracy and governance in financial systems, including production-related ERP environments
* Support Sponsors and Product Owners in internal control and cost efficiency initiatives
* Oversee financial matters related to storage, material liquidation, obsolescence and manufacturing orders
* Review investment proposals and decision material, advising on financial impact
* Develop financial models, steering frameworks and ways of working in line with Group Finance standards, while educating the organization in financial matters
You will collaborate closely with other Controllers within the Business Area, contributing to financial strategy and continuous improvement of planning, control and reporting processes.
Your profile
You are a proactive and business-oriented leader with strong analytical capabilities and high integrity. You combine financial expertise with operational understanding and have the ability to translate complex financial matters into clear business insights.
To succeed in this role, you:
* Have solid experience in production controlling and financial management
* Possess strong knowledge of production-related financial systems, including ERP
* Have experience leading teams and creating engagement through collaboration and communication
* Are confident in financial planning, forecasting, EAC calculations and performance analysis
* Act as a trusted business partner across the organization
* Provide early insights and challenge decisions constructively
* Have strong pedagogical skills and the ability to educate others in financial matters
* Are structured, performance-driven and focused on delivering commitments
You are energized by driving improvement, strengthening financial control and contributing to a high-performing production organization.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
