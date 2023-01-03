Team Leader Central Warehouse
Who is Hilti?
If you're new to the industry, you might not have heard of us. We provide leading-edge tools, technologies, software and services for the global construction sector. We have a proud heritage, built over 75 years, and a worldwide reputation for pioneering products and exceptional service. With 30,000 people in more than 120 countries, which we're looking to expand, we're a great place for you to show us your worth, step up to new challenges and grow your career.
We regularly win Great Place to Work awards globally. Hilti Sweden is proud to be ranked #1 in Great Place to Work - 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 & 2020.
What's the role?
We have a fantastic opportunity available as a Warehouse Team Leader, reporting to the Warehouse Manager for Sweden and Denmark. The Team Leader will ensure efficient management of the warehouse as well as implementing warehouse operating policies and procedures, providing market leadership in close coordination with all partners (internal and external) on an operational level. You'll also be responsible for recruiting and training warehouse operation personnel.
What do we offer?
We'll give you everything you need to excel in your role, including ongoing training. In return for your exceptional performance and consistent results, you'll receive one-to-one coaching, as well as exciting career development opportunities.
What does the role involve?
• Lead the warehouse team on an operational level. *Be a role model and positively always influence and motivate the warehouse team. *Responsible for individual and team development *Develop and continuously review the warehousing operation. *Recruit, hire, train and retain for all levels of Warehouse operating personnel. *Manage workforce through the performance management process to build and maintain a high-performance staff. *Manage the related KPIs and report regularly to the Warehouse Manager. *Define and lead the operational goals in the planning period within regional targets. *Implement all aspects of Warehouse operational policies, procedures, objectives and initiatives for warehousing. *Ensure all Health and Safety requirements are fully met in the Warehouse. *Lead continuous improvement in delivery execution, productivity, system functionality and quality. *Develop solutions for specific customer needs.
What you need is:
Broad experience in warehousing and distribution - minimum 5 years.
Experience in leading a warehouse and/or distribution team - minimum 2 years leadership experience
Project Management and Lean Management experience
Strong learning agility regarding ERP-systems
A history of being able to drive operational improvements successfully
Ability to structure work and take own initiatives
Understanding of Swedish employment law and co-operation with unions
Experience of supplier management and negotiation
Excellent communication and negotiation skills in Swedish and good level of English
If you are looking to build your career with a dynamic global organization, we look forward to receiving your application. If you would like more information about the role, please contact Logistics Manager Ryan Blackburn at +46 724500865 or Warehouse Manager Mikael Dahlskog at +46 761308837 Ersättning
