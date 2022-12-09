Team Leader
2022-12-09
Do you want to direct and motivate a team within the global leader of renewable energy? Are you a change manager with focus on quality and results? This is an exciting time to join a great team and a real opportunity to be a part of the energy transition!
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Special Task Planning DK-NO /SE-FIN
Vestas Northern and Central Europe is a sales business unit covering Scandinavia, UK, Ireland, Poland, the Baltics, Germany, Benelux as well as Eastern Europe and south of Africa. We are responsible for the Sales function, Project, Installation and Service of wind farms throughout these regions. We seek to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, and we aim to make Vestas Northern and Central Europe the best place to work. The Service department in North & West is responsible for service, service sales and maintenance of the wind turbines within the Nordic countries and the UK/Ireland. Located at our Videbæk/Malmö office, the Team Leader is supervising a group from the Fiber planning team consisting of fiber planners and technical planners who plan the work for our technicians out on the field.
Responsibilities
As a Team Leader, you will be responsible for developing the team to meet the requirements of an ever-changing and growing business. You will also play an important part in securing and delivering products and services to meet our customers' expectations.
Furthermore, your responsibilities will be:
People management of the planning team
Development of the staff
Ensure team delivers to key criteria and KPIs in the Service organisation
Ensure your team creates a cost-efficient work plan based on contractual obligations and promises to customers
Applying an optimal use of resources both locally and across North & West
Partake in developing the strategy as well as delivering on the same
Qualifications
Experience with people management/personnel responsibility
Experience with change management, improvement processes such as LEAN and optimization projects
Good at stakeholder management
Well-experienced in all Microsoft office programs and specifically Excel. Experience with SAP or Salesforce will be a merit
Good verbal and written communication skills in English and Swedish/Danish
Competencies
A solid business-acumen
People-oriented and working well when supervising others
A positive and motivated collaborator who can secure the daily workflow
Organized and structured with high focus on quality
Motivated by working actively with continuous improvements
Professional and enjoying working in a growing and varied environment
What we offer
An exciting position with good opportunities in developing both professionally and personally. We have an open culture where collaboration and good communication skills are prerequisites for reaching good results. You will have the opportunity to work in a stimulating and developing industry together with other motivated and committed colleagues. We are all enthusiastic about wind energy and provide quality solutions to our customers. You will work in an open and motivated environment with skilled and positive colleagues who are prepared to assist when needed. By joining Vestas, you will have the opportunity to develop a career with a leading wind power company within a growing industry.
Additional information
This position is based out of either Malmö, Sweden or Videbæk, Denmark and requires approximately 10 - 20 days of travelling per year. For additional information, please contact Linnéa Holm (Recruiter) at +46 722 062 858. Be advised to apply no later than 08/01/2023.
