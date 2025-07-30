Team Lead, Licensing
Rippling Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rippling Sweden AB i Stockholm
Rippling is seeking a Team Lead, Licensing to provide services to a customer. You will play an integral part in ensuring the timely and accurate processing of licensure applications across the healthcare provider spectrum. This is a fully remote role and will report to the Senior Lead of Licensing.
What you'll do:
Lead and mentor a team of licensing analysts, overseeing daily task execution and quality assurance, manage the teams completion and submission of applications for licensure across the country
Maintain documentation and reporting regarding licensure applications in process
Develop and maintain SOPs and training materials to ensure consistency and compliance
Retain records related to completed applications for licensure
Interact professionally with customers and state healthcare representatives to provide appropriate and timely response to inquiries and concerns regarding licensure applications
Support onboarding and training for new hires and serve as a go-to resource for internal licensing knowledge
Collaborate with leadership and teammates on process improvement
Obtain and/or enter information in a timely and efficient manner
Lead and/or actively participate in client and departmental meetings
What you'll need:
3+ years of healthcare operations required, licensing experience strongly preferred
1+ years of leadership / people management experience
Subject matter expertise on licensing requirements across states
Professional written and verbal communication skills
Highly organized with with effective time management skills
Ability to prioritize throughout the day as workflow changes
Experience in hospital privileging a plus Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-29
E-post: akudlicki@rippling.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rippling Sweden AB
(org.nr 559434-8871), https://www.rippling.com/
Linnégatan 18 (visa karta
)
114 47 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Alex Kudlicki akudlicki@rippling.com Jobbnummer
9441244