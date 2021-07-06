Team Lead, Community Management - Hiber AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg

Founded in 2017 and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Hiber has created a social entertainment platform where people can play and create on their mobile devices and PCs. With thousands of interactive 3D experiences created each day, and more than one million created to date, there is always something to do.About the JobReporting to the CMO and part of the Marketing & Communications Team, you will manage and nurture Hiber's user community together with your team. You will be helping the company better understand its users and further our brand's growing place in the market while ensuring a positive community experience.Responsibilities:Lead and manage the community relations team including monitoring and planning for all user touch points.Grow and support the team and its abilities to work across several time zones.Positively engage with the community across Discord, user forums, customer service and support channels, social media, and other community related outlets.Ensure the team keeps up-to-date on news and events as well as service issues that may affect the community and craft and coordinate the dissemination of messages to the community in a timely manner.Work as a bridge between the users and the different teams within Hiber including the tech team to help with tech support issues, user issues, and ensure the user experience is maximized for all of our audience.Determine trends and issues that are appearing in the community and bring them to the attention of the wider team.Develop solutions for problems that arise and put your knowledge of community to work ensuring Hiber is a growing, positive community.Give positive feedback on user content and identify content for featuring, ensuring the queue of great content is always stocked with new entries.Coordinate with the rest of the marketing team and incorporate brand and style guidelines to ensure content meets our brand goals.Manage community contests, polls and feedback requests.Participate in Community Content planning and strategy meetings.Contribute to a positive, collaborative company culture.Qualifications needed:At least 3 years of experience running community engagement and management teamsExperience developing plans and schedules for ensuring coverage of all community touch pointsThe ability to become part of the community and be a voice for both the community and the company as neededKnowledge of how to resolve conflicts online, and experience turning negative experiences into positive onesExcellent communications skills in both written and spoken EnglishFlexibility in your approach to solving problems and understanding of how to motivate various personality types both internally and within the communityPosition information:Full-time, permanent Management positionReports to CMOCompetitive Salary and Equity Package6 Weeks Paid Vacation Per YearLocation: Gothenburg, SwedenFlexible remoteAbout HiberHiber is building a next generation social gaming platform. We expand the way a generation communicates and expresses itself - with games as a medium. We are a great collaborative, entrepreneurial team that are really passionate about what we do.The platform hiberworld.com is free to use and designed for social interaction where users can create and play together and share their content with the rest of the world.