Team Lead Automation & Controls
2024-06-24
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for an Lead Automation Engineer to join our Stockholm-team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Work jointly with Automation Manager to lead a team of Automation Engineers
Drive team excellence to deliver Automation & Control solutions
Facilitate team development through coaching & mentoring.
Define and develop automation requirements specification and control system architecture
Design and implement automation systems for advanced factories, consisting of conveyors, vision systems, AGV's and specialized manufacturing equipment
Be part of the team to select key automation solution suppliers and collaborate to deliver turnkey solutions to enable prototyping or manufacturing.
Work jointly with industrialisation and manufacturing teams to identify and implement new opportunities to upgrade automated processes and increase productivity.
We believe that you have:
Degree in Electronics, Mechatronics, Software Engineering or similar
10+ years of engineering and team leader experience within Industrial Automation in automated manufacturing environments such as: automotive, semiconductors,
pharmaceutical, medical devices etc.
3+ years PLC/SCADA programming, especially Siemens TIA portal systems and Beckhoff
3+ years in OPC connectivity and MES interfaces.
3+ years in technical leadership
Experience developing robot cell in manufacturing, preferably with KUKA, FANUC or ABB-robots
Experience in designing electrical schematics using CAD tools such as EPlan or AutoCAD
Experience in writing technical documentation (Requirement specifications, Functional design, UML, Test Cases, Test Records)
