Team Lead - Shared Services
2023-06-12
As a Team Lead, you will play an important role in securing the success of Embark by engaging in scaling our teams and ensuring the quality and performance of our services. The Shared Teams at Embark are focused on building powerful and reusable infrastructure and backend components for our games. Some examples of things we're working on are matchmaking, authentication, gameserver infrastructure, etc. Some of the technologies we use to make all of those are Go, C++, Rust, GCP, AWS, Bazel, Terraform, Kubernetes, Google Spanner.
You have previous experience working as a Team Lead or multiple years as an engineer within agile teams. You often act as an informal leader and you can give multiple examples of when somebody listened and followed you. You find it tiresome when tasks come to a standstill, and can't stand when actions don't progress. So while having a high drive and having the ability to make things move forward, you also can foresee upcoming strategic decisions. Your wide view helps you make your team design and develop scalable solutions for the future.
As a leader, you strongly believe in fostering a culture of involvement, trust, and transparency. Your team members feel included in decisions and understand how the company culture is incorporated in the daily work.
Example of responsibilities
• Foster a culture of learning, trust, responsibility, and friendliness
• Drive technical development and provide leadership in an innovative and fast-paced environment
• Enable the team to reach their targets by removing impediments, clarifying goals and initiatives, and fostering ownership and accountability
• Work closely with engineers and product management to ensure we're building products in the best way
• Advocate and advance modern, agile software development practices and help develop and evangelize great engineering and organizational practices
• Make sure the team has the talent it needs to succeed long-term by hiring great people
We would love if you have
• Experience in leading, managing, coaching and mentoring software developers towards delivering timely, high quality software together with them.
• Solid developer background, with previous experience developing large scale systems.
• Experience from a high-paced engineering organization working with CI, scalability, and automation, etc.
• You are experienced in working with a diverse set of partners and helping them understand the trade-offs to different product and technical decisions.
• Strong organizational and prioritization skills along with outstanding written and verbal communication skills in English.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our " Open Application. (https://www.embark-studios.com/jobs/278181-game-maker-open-application)"
