Team Lead - It Service Desk
2023-01-23
• At least 7 years' experience of qualified work
• Experience from working in an IT Service Desk
• Experience in leading others and leading change
• Experience form working in international and outsourced IT organization(s)
• Experience of working with statistics/performance measurements/KPIs
• ITIL4 Foundation certification is a minimum requirement
• Fluent in English and Swedish, both spoken and written
• Proven ability to independently capture and share information through formal written documentation in English and Swedish
• Very good people skills
• Good analytical skills and good holistic understanding
• Excellent communication and mentoring skills
• Have the right mind-set and willingness to be part of driving transformation towards a modern IT Service Desk fit for a lean-agile organization
Job Description
We are now looking for a Team lead for IT Service Desk to one of our clients in Stockholm. In this role, you will lead daily operations in IT Service Desk and be part of driving transformational activities in close collaboration with other team members to improve efficiency, effectiveness, and quality and you will ensure the team is working towards common goal and objectives.
What you will do:
Lead the two Service Desk teams on a daily basis with an operational focus.
Support and mentor agents in their daily job, secure that their tasks and priorities are clear.
Drive continuous improvements, e.g. based on KPIs.
Participate in staffing, e.g. through recruitment and onboarding.
Handling people-related issues in the team and ensure good culture and work environment in the team.
Collaborate and participate in meetings with stakeholders within Group Function IT, from the business and important vendors.
Acting as a gate keeper for IT Service Desk towards stakeholders, to ensure that new tasks and additional scope are handled in a correct way and according to IT Service Desk requirements.
Support Service Desk agents in their daily job, including coaching of Service Desk agents and giving feedback.
Resource planning, e.g. ensuring right amount of resources at any given time according to an agreed schedule.
Handling escalations e.g. of issues related to specific services or vendors.
Participate in meetings with vendors when needed.
Company Description
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company. We are focused on white-collar workers and place great value on finding the right person for the right position. By being flexible, accessible and present in relation to the customer, consultant and candidate, we aim to find our customers 'dream candidates and our candidates' dream jobs.
Personal qualities
To succeed in this role, it's important that you are service minded and solution-oriented. You are creative, collaborative and good at inspiring and engaging people and you have a strong sense of responsibility.
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
40h/week. The position is expected to start ASAP and is expected to run for 4-6 months, with a chance for extension. You will be employed as a consultant with us at JobBusters and work for our client in Stockholm. Submit your application (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, the process is ongoing and may be completed before the last application day. We look forward to reviewing your application!
