Motorfordonsmekaniker, Industri
Hencon Sweden AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Sundsvall Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Sundsvall
2024-04-22
, Timrå
, Mark
, Härnösand
, Nordanstig
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hencon Sweden AB i Sundsvall
Hencon is a worldwide supplier of special mobile equipment for the heavy industry. Hencon equipment provides the solution with specially designed, custom-made vehicles. Our machines are designed to perform in the most demanding environment with high magnetic fields and in the rough and dusty mines. Maintenance and speedy, on-site service are key features of our mobile solutions, making us unique.
The workshop vehicle mechanic is to be able to manage the following duties.
• Fault-finding and problem solving in hydraulic and pneumatic systems
• Heavy industrial vehicle maintenance, this includes but not limited to oil, filters, bearings, fuses.
• Communications with client operators
• Logistics and stores, where stores include, spare parts management within the facility.
• Controlling that Hencon maintenance conforms to all health and safety requirements
• Ensuring that the maintenance schedules be constantly updated
• Ensuring the correct training and use of the portal
• Controlling of the company tools, equipment, facilities and vehicles
• Reporting to Hencon and the client management Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-22
E-post: henconsweden@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hencon Sweden AB
(org.nr 559315-2316) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8627529