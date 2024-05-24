Teaching assistant in engineering related to building technologies
Mälardalens Universitet / Administratörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla administratörsjobb i Västerås
2024-05-24
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mälardalens Universitet i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Nyköping
, Karlskoga
eller i hela Sverige
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally.
At the school of Business, Society and Engineering, our students study for, among other things, university and civil engineers, political scientists and economists. With us, the research focuses are industrial economics and organization and the energy of the future. Our work takes place in collaboration and in strategic agreements with companies, organizations and authorities in the region.Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment in accordance with the Higher Education Ordinance Chapter 5, Section 12
Scope: Up to 50% for one student, or approx. 25% each for two students, 5 months
Number of positions: 1-2
Closing date for application: 2024-06-07
Campus location: Västeras
School: School of Business, Society and Engineering, (EST)
Work duties
As a teaching assistant in this research project, you will be an important team member in helping us to develop our testbed, which consist of av very small building in an outdoor environment. The work includes working with our prototype solar blind system that is installed in the testbed. You will also summarize work in a report and/or presentations.
Your tasks will be:
• To work practically with different solutions linked to our testbed/prototype
• To work with the installation of sensors and the collection of measurement data
• Working with data analysis
• Assist in report writing
Other tasks may be added.
Qualifications
Only those who are admitted to an education at first cycle or second cycle level at MDU may be employed as a teaching assistant.
For this position, we believe it is important that you have studied for a while on one of our technical programs at MDU. We are looking for a structured and meticulous person, who has a familiarity with performing tasks in lab environment and/or practical work. You will work in an international environment, so good knowledge of English is required. Furthermore, we expect the applicants to have the capacity to work and at the same time to keep expected progression in the current educational program.
Merits:
If you already have a degree (at bachelor's or master's level) in mechanical/energy engineering or building/construction engineering and/or other relevant courses in the above subjects, it is advantageous. Previous experience from industry/construction and familiarity with the installation of measuring instruments, various measuring techniques and relevant tools are also meritorious.)
In an overall assessment of suitability, emphasis is also placed on personal abilities. All employees at MDU are expected to cooperate and treat colleagues and students with respect, take responsibility for the organisation and their own work duties and contribute to a positive work environment.
We attach great importance to your personal qualities such as the ability to work independently and a service-oriented mindset
We value qualities that contribute to improving the age and gender balance as well as ethnic and cultural diversity.
Application
Application is made online. Make your application by clicking the "Apply" button below.
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the University no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: 021-10 14 89
We decline all contact with recruiters and salespersons of advertisements. We have made our strategic choices for this recruitment. Ersättning
månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mälardalens Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2916), http://www.mdu.se Arbetsplats
Mälardalens universitet Kontakt
Avdelningschef/Head of Division
Fredrik Wallin fredrik.wallin@mdu.se +46 (21) 10 31 90 Jobbnummer
8705386