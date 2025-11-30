Teacher, Spanish, Ages 12 - 16
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Karlstad Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Karlstad
2025-11-30
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Karlstad
, Nacka
, Örebro
, Linköping
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndigheten and from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body.
We are now looking for a Swedish qualified and experienced Spanish teacher with strong English speaking skills, 75% Y 6-9. Included in the work description, aside from common teacher tasks such as mentoring, planning, teaching, marking, and follow-ups, is developing the teaching and learning in Spanish in a bilingual environment.
As a person you are flexible, a dedicated team player and have a positive approach to your subject which leads to you being creative and willing to go the extra mile for your colleagues and students. You have the tools to create a good learning environment in the classroom and your clear leadership and teaching style are the key to your student's success.
• Valid Swedish teaching ID is mandatory
• Police record is mandatory
Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the application date.
Send your application to: applications.karlstad@engelska.se
You are fluent in English, both spoken and written. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-23
E-post: applications.karlstad@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://karlstad.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Karlstad Kontakt
Ewa Åslund applications.karlstad@engelska.se Jobbnummer
9621154