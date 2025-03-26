Teacher, Physical Education
2025-03-26
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
Full-Time PE Teacher (Grades 7-9) - Internationella Engelska Skolan Sundbyberg
Internationella Engelska Skolan Sundbyberg is now seeking a PE teacher to join our fantastic working environment in August 2025. This is your opportunity to work in an international environment with a productive and encouraging team.
We are looking for an enthusiastic, positive, committed and cooperative team player, willing to go the extra mile for students and colleagues. In addition to teaching meaningful and enjoyable lessons, all staff are expected to be well organized, take pride in their mentorship of 16 students and other school duties.
We are looking for someone with a Teaching Degree/Bachelor of Education qualified in Sweden (Behörig).
A good knowledge of Swedish and English languages is required for this position, also a good knowledge of the Swedish national curriculum and LGR22 is required.
Apply now by submitting your CV and cover letter via IES Career. Recruitment is ongoing and the position may be filled before the application deadline, so apply as soon as possible.
Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis. We recommend that you send in your application as soon as possible. IES Sundbyberg is a school for grades 4-9 with 680 students. The school opened in 2018 and has high standards in both academics and student well-being. Ersättning
